$14,308+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2010 Ford Edge
Limited - AWD - ACCIDENT FREE - LOW KMS - SK VEHICLE
2010 Ford Edge
Limited - AWD - ACCIDENT FREE - LOW KMS - SK VEHICLE
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$14,308
+ taxes & licensing
Used
159,532KM
VIN 2FMDK4KC0ABB43438
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B43438
- Mileage 159,532 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free! - Low Kilometers - SK Vehicle
Experience comfort, style, and reliability with this this stunning 2010 Ford Edge Limited, finished in sleek Tuxedo Black Metallic with a refined Charcoal Black leather interior. This SUV is in incredible condition for its age and has been meticulously cared for in Saskatchewan its entire life. With low kilometers and a clean Carfax history showing no accidents, its a standout example of a well-maintained vehicle. The all-wheel drive system provides confidence and control in all weather conditions, making it a perfect year-round option. Inside, you'll find premium features including heated seats, remote start, voice-activated navigation, a panoramic vista roof, and a reverse sensing system. The cabin is impressively quiet and spacious, designed for both driver and passenger comfort. Known for its smooth ride quality and strong crash test scores, the Edge Limited delivers peace of mind on every drive. Dont miss your chance to own this well-equipped and reliable SUVvisit Saskatoon Auto Connection today for a test drive!
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Heated Leather Seats
- Remote Start
- Voice-Activated Navigation
- Panoramic Vista Roof
- Reverse Sensing System
- 9-Speaker Premium Sound System
- Ford SYNC Voice-Activated System
- Power Liftgate
- Driver's Seat Memory Settings
- Dual-Zone Climate
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Power-Adjustable Front Seats
- Heated Sideview Mirrors w/ Memory
- Fog Lamps
- 18-Inch Premium Chrome-Clad Aluminum Wheels
- 3.5L Duratec 6-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Tuxedo Black Metallic
Interior Colour: Charcoal Black Leather
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://www.xr793.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/2010-Ford-Edge-CN.pdf
Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Experience comfort, style, and reliability with this this stunning 2010 Ford Edge Limited, finished in sleek Tuxedo Black Metallic with a refined Charcoal Black leather interior. This SUV is in incredible condition for its age and has been meticulously cared for in Saskatchewan its entire life. With low kilometers and a clean Carfax history showing no accidents, its a standout example of a well-maintained vehicle. The all-wheel drive system provides confidence and control in all weather conditions, making it a perfect year-round option. Inside, you'll find premium features including heated seats, remote start, voice-activated navigation, a panoramic vista roof, and a reverse sensing system. The cabin is impressively quiet and spacious, designed for both driver and passenger comfort. Known for its smooth ride quality and strong crash test scores, the Edge Limited delivers peace of mind on every drive. Dont miss your chance to own this well-equipped and reliable SUVvisit Saskatoon Auto Connection today for a test drive!
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Heated Leather Seats
- Remote Start
- Voice-Activated Navigation
- Panoramic Vista Roof
- Reverse Sensing System
- 9-Speaker Premium Sound System
- Ford SYNC Voice-Activated System
- Power Liftgate
- Driver's Seat Memory Settings
- Dual-Zone Climate
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Power-Adjustable Front Seats
- Heated Sideview Mirrors w/ Memory
- Fog Lamps
- 18-Inch Premium Chrome-Clad Aluminum Wheels
- 3.5L Duratec 6-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Tuxedo Black Metallic
Interior Colour: Charcoal Black Leather
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://www.xr793.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/2010-Ford-Edge-CN.pdf
Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
CD Changer
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection
2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk - VERY LOW KMS - CARPLAY - ANDROID AUTO 13,270 KM $29,736 + tax & lic
2024 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport GT - AWD - ACCIDENT FREE - SK VEHICLE 69,354 KM $32,784 + tax & lic
2021 Mazda Miata MX-5 GS-P - SPORT PKG - ACCIDENT FREE - LOW KMS 56,506 KM $33,814 + tax & lic
Email Saskatoon Auto Connection
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
$14,308
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2010 Ford Edge