2010 Ford Explorer

306-373-8800 EXT.1
824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
EXTREMELY LOW KM - MOONROOF - BLUETOOTH
- ONLY 101,080 KM -
RAPID SPEC 200A:
-18" chrome-clad aluminum wheels
-Pueblo Gold lower front bumper, rear bumper and wheel-lip moldings
-3-bar chrome grille with nostrils
-Automatic headlamps
-Body-color power sideview mirrors with security approach lamps
-SecuriCode keyless-entry keypad
-Step bars with Pueblo Gold accents
-Leather-trimmed, heated 1st-row bucket seats with 10-way power driver seat, including power lumbar and recline
-Manual 3rd-row 50/50 split fold-flat bench seat
-SIRIUS Satellite Radio
-Ford SYNC
-Woodgrain interior accents
-4-line message center with outside temperature display and compass
-Auto-dimming rearview mirror
Other Features Included:
4x4
Moonroof
Parking Sensors
DVD
Bluetooth Hands Free Calling and Audio Streaming
Auxiliary and USB Input
CD Player
Power Drivers Seat
Power Lumbar
Memory Settings
Power Pedals
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Heated Mirrors
Power Locks
Remote Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning
Dual-zone Automatic Climate Control w/ Passenger Temperature
Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Privacy Glass
Fog Lights
Tow Package
Traction and Stability Control
4.6L V8
Check to see if we have a video for this vehicle on our YouTube Chanel! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvgqWgh9cfYIRf-gwCMFrSA
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it's the lowest price in our market and we'll prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
