2010 Ford Explorer

101,080 KM

$16,528

+ tax & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Eddie Bauer 4x4 - HEATED LEATHER SEATS - DVD

Eddie Bauer 4x4 - HEATED LEATHER SEATS - DVD

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$16,528

+ taxes & licensing

101,080KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6597173
  • Stock #: A27396
  • VIN: 1FMEU7E89AUA27396

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,080 KM

Vehicle Description

EXTREMELY LOW KM - MOONROOF - BLUETOOTH



- ONLY 101,080 KM -



RAPID SPEC 200A:

-18" chrome-clad aluminum wheels

-Pueblo Gold lower front bumper, rear bumper and wheel-lip moldings

-3-bar chrome grille with nostrils

-Automatic headlamps

-Body-color power sideview mirrors with security approach lamps

-SecuriCode keyless-entry keypad

-Step bars with Pueblo Gold accents

-Leather-trimmed, heated 1st-row bucket seats with 10-way power driver seat, including power lumbar and recline

-Manual 3rd-row 50/50 split fold-flat bench seat

-SIRIUS Satellite Radio

-Ford SYNC

-Woodgrain interior accents

-4-line message center with outside temperature display and compass

-Auto-dimming rearview mirror



Other Features Included:

4x4

Moonroof

Parking Sensors

DVD

Bluetooth Hands Free Calling and Audio Streaming

Auxiliary and USB Input

CD Player

Power Drivers Seat

Power Lumbar

Memory Settings

Power Pedals

Power Windows

Power Mirrors

Heated Mirrors

Power Locks

Remote Keyless Entry

Air Conditioning

Dual-zone Automatic Climate Control w/ Passenger Temperature

Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheel

Cruise Control

Privacy Glass

Fog Lights

Tow Package

Traction and Stability Control

4.6L V8



Check to see if we have a video for this vehicle on our YouTube Chanel! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvgqWgh9cfYIRf-gwCMFrSA



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it's the lowest price in our market and we'll prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

