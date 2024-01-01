Menu
2010 Ford F-150

265,000 KM

Details Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford F-150

LARIAT AS TRADED

2010 Ford F-150

LARIAT AS TRADED

Location

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

306-934-1455

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

265,000KM
Used
Fair Condition
VIN 1FTFW1EV8AFA45852

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # GL5622B
  • Mileage 265,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

2010 Ford F-150