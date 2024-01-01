$10,995+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford F-150
LARIAT AS TRADED
Location
G-Light Truck & Auto
2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3
306-934-1455
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
265,000KM
Used
Fair Condition
VIN 1FTFW1EV8AFA45852
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # GL5622B
- Mileage 265,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
