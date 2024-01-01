$16,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2010 Ford F-150
XLT FX4
2010 Ford F-150
XLT FX4
Location
North Point Auto Sales
102 Apex St, Saskatoon, SK S7R 1C8
306-955-7000
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
124,066KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTFX1EV8AFA10743
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 124,066 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2010 FORD F150 XLT SUPER CAB for Sale in Saskatoon, SK 2010 Ford F-150 XLT FX4 124,066 KM 1FTFX1EV8AFA10743
AFTERMARKET RIMS
LOADED XLT
MINT CONDITION
XTR 4X4
SEMI- POWER SEAT
LOW KILOMETRES
**2010 Ford F-150 XLT Super Cab for Sale in Saskatoon, SK VIN: 1FTFX1EV8AFA10743 North Point Auto Sales**
Looking for a reliable, feature-packed truck? This **2010 Ford F-150 XLT Super Cab**, available at **North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon, SK**, offers exceptional performance and comfort. With just **124,066 km**, this **fully loaded silver F-150** with **cream interior** is in **mint condition**perfect for work, family, and weekend adventures.
### Key Features of the 2010 Ford F-150 XLT Super Cab:
- **5.4L Triton V8 engine** for powerful performance and towing capability
- **6-speed automatic transmission** with overdrive for smooth driving
- **4x4 drivetrain** for enhanced traction on tough terrain and in Saskatchewans winter conditions
- **Super Cab configuration** with rear-hinged access doors and spacious rear seating
- **Towing package** with integrated trailer brake controller for easy hauling
- **Chrome grille and bumpers** for a bold, stylish appearance
- **17-inch alloy wheels** with all-terrain tires for optimal handling
- **Cloth seats with premium cream interior** for added comfort
- **Power-adjustable drivers seat** for personalized support
- **Power windows, locks, and mirrors** for convenience
- **AM/FM stereo with CD player and AUX input** for music on the go
- **Ford SYNC system** with Bluetooth for hands-free calling and audio streaming
- **Cruise control** for relaxed highway driving
- **Air conditioning and climate control** to keep the cabin comfortable year-round
- **Rearview camera** and **rear parking sensors** for easy parking
- **60/40 split-folding rear seats** to maximize cargo space
- **Fog lights** and **automatic headlights** for improved visibility
This **Ford F-150 XLT Super Cab** is built tough, making it ideal for work or everyday use. With its **4x4 capability** and **powerful V8 engine**, its ready to take on any challenge Saskatchewans roads can throw at it.
### Why Choose North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon, SK?
At **North Point Auto Sales**, we specialize in **in-house financing**, making it easy for customers across **Saskatchewan** to own the vehicle they needno matter their credit history. Whether you have **good credit, bad credit, or no credit**, we offer **flexible financing options** to fit your budget. Our friendly, knowledgeable team is here to help you **drive away in your dream vehicle** today.
**VIN:** 1FTFX1EV8AFA10743
**Mileage:** 124,066 km
**Color:** Silver with Cream Interior
**Condition:** Fully loaded, mint condition
Dont miss your chance to own this **2010 Ford F-150 XLT Super Cab**! **Contact North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon** today to schedule a **test drive** or explore our **in-house financing options**.
Drive home your next truck with confidenceonly from **North Point Auto Sales**, your trusted **in-house financing dealer** in **Saskatchewan**. **Call us now** or **visit our dealership in Saskatoon** to make this F-150 yours!
Our Lending Partners - https://www.northpointautosales.ca/finance-department/
PRE-OWNED VEHICLE EXTENDED WARRANTY & INSURANCE
At North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon, we provide comprehensive pre-owned vehicle extended warranty coverage to ensure your peace of mind. Powered by SAL Warranty, our services include protection against mechanical breakdowns and extended manufacturer warranty coverage, including bumper-to-bumper. We also offer Guaranteed Auto Protection (GAP Insurance) and Credit Insurance (CAP Insurance). Learn more about our services at IA SAL https://iadealerservices.ca/insurance-and-warranty.
Our services include:
Creditor Group Insurance
Extended Warranty
Replacement Insurance and Warranty
Appearance Protection
Traceable Theft Deterrent
Guaranteed Asset Protection
Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Programs
Choose North Point Auto Sales for reliable pre-owned vehicle warranties and protection plans in Saskatoon. We ensure you drive with confidence, knowing your investment is secure.
STOCK # ABC123
Looking for a used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY!
****** IN HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE *******
Over 25 lending partners on site
In House Financing https://www.northpointautosales.ca/multistep-finance/
Free Delivery anywhere in Western Canada
Full Vehicle History Disclosure
Dealer Exclusive Financing Incentives(O.A.C)
We Take anything on Trade Powersports, Boats, RV.
This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing
NORTH POINT AUTO SALES in Saskatoon.
Call or Text Fernando (639) 471-1839 (General Manager)
www.northpointautosales.ca
*Conditions Apply. Contact Dealer for Details.
Looking for the best selection of quality used cars in Saskatoon? Look no further than North Point Auto Sales! Our extensive inventory features a diverse range of meticulously inspected vehicles, ensuring you get the reliable and safe ride you deserve. At North Point, we believe in transparent and fair pricing. Our competitive prices reflect the true value of our vehicles, giving you peace of mind that you're making a smart investment. What sets us apart is our dedicated team of automotive experts. With years of experience, they're passionate about helping you find the perfect vehicle that fits your lifestyle and budget. Plus, we work with a network of trusted lenders to provide you with flexible financing options. We take pride in our commitment to customer satisfaction. Our service doesn't end after the sale. We're here to support you with any questions or concerns, ensuring you have a seamless ownership experience. Located right here in Saskatoon, we understand the unique needs of the local community. Our deep knowledge of the market allows us to provide you with the best possible service. Visit us today at 102 Apex Street, Saskatoon, SK and experience the North Point Auto Sales difference for yourself. Drive away in a vehicle you'll love, knowing you made the right choice with North Point!
AFTERMARKET RIMS
LOADED XLT
MINT CONDITION
XTR 4X4
SEMI- POWER SEAT
LOW KILOMETRES
**2010 Ford F-150 XLT Super Cab for Sale in Saskatoon, SK VIN: 1FTFX1EV8AFA10743 North Point Auto Sales**
Looking for a reliable, feature-packed truck? This **2010 Ford F-150 XLT Super Cab**, available at **North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon, SK**, offers exceptional performance and comfort. With just **124,066 km**, this **fully loaded silver F-150** with **cream interior** is in **mint condition**perfect for work, family, and weekend adventures.
### Key Features of the 2010 Ford F-150 XLT Super Cab:
- **5.4L Triton V8 engine** for powerful performance and towing capability
- **6-speed automatic transmission** with overdrive for smooth driving
- **4x4 drivetrain** for enhanced traction on tough terrain and in Saskatchewans winter conditions
- **Super Cab configuration** with rear-hinged access doors and spacious rear seating
- **Towing package** with integrated trailer brake controller for easy hauling
- **Chrome grille and bumpers** for a bold, stylish appearance
- **17-inch alloy wheels** with all-terrain tires for optimal handling
- **Cloth seats with premium cream interior** for added comfort
- **Power-adjustable drivers seat** for personalized support
- **Power windows, locks, and mirrors** for convenience
- **AM/FM stereo with CD player and AUX input** for music on the go
- **Ford SYNC system** with Bluetooth for hands-free calling and audio streaming
- **Cruise control** for relaxed highway driving
- **Air conditioning and climate control** to keep the cabin comfortable year-round
- **Rearview camera** and **rear parking sensors** for easy parking
- **60/40 split-folding rear seats** to maximize cargo space
- **Fog lights** and **automatic headlights** for improved visibility
This **Ford F-150 XLT Super Cab** is built tough, making it ideal for work or everyday use. With its **4x4 capability** and **powerful V8 engine**, its ready to take on any challenge Saskatchewans roads can throw at it.
### Why Choose North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon, SK?
At **North Point Auto Sales**, we specialize in **in-house financing**, making it easy for customers across **Saskatchewan** to own the vehicle they needno matter their credit history. Whether you have **good credit, bad credit, or no credit**, we offer **flexible financing options** to fit your budget. Our friendly, knowledgeable team is here to help you **drive away in your dream vehicle** today.
**VIN:** 1FTFX1EV8AFA10743
**Mileage:** 124,066 km
**Color:** Silver with Cream Interior
**Condition:** Fully loaded, mint condition
Dont miss your chance to own this **2010 Ford F-150 XLT Super Cab**! **Contact North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon** today to schedule a **test drive** or explore our **in-house financing options**.
Drive home your next truck with confidenceonly from **North Point Auto Sales**, your trusted **in-house financing dealer** in **Saskatchewan**. **Call us now** or **visit our dealership in Saskatoon** to make this F-150 yours!
Our Lending Partners - https://www.northpointautosales.ca/finance-department/
PRE-OWNED VEHICLE EXTENDED WARRANTY & INSURANCE
At North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon, we provide comprehensive pre-owned vehicle extended warranty coverage to ensure your peace of mind. Powered by SAL Warranty, our services include protection against mechanical breakdowns and extended manufacturer warranty coverage, including bumper-to-bumper. We also offer Guaranteed Auto Protection (GAP Insurance) and Credit Insurance (CAP Insurance). Learn more about our services at IA SAL https://iadealerservices.ca/insurance-and-warranty.
Our services include:
Creditor Group Insurance
Extended Warranty
Replacement Insurance and Warranty
Appearance Protection
Traceable Theft Deterrent
Guaranteed Asset Protection
Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Programs
Choose North Point Auto Sales for reliable pre-owned vehicle warranties and protection plans in Saskatoon. We ensure you drive with confidence, knowing your investment is secure.
STOCK # ABC123
Looking for a used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY!
****** IN HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE *******
Over 25 lending partners on site
In House Financing https://www.northpointautosales.ca/multistep-finance/
Free Delivery anywhere in Western Canada
Full Vehicle History Disclosure
Dealer Exclusive Financing Incentives(O.A.C)
We Take anything on Trade Powersports, Boats, RV.
This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing
NORTH POINT AUTO SALES in Saskatoon.
Call or Text Fernando (639) 471-1839 (General Manager)
www.northpointautosales.ca
*Conditions Apply. Contact Dealer for Details.
Looking for the best selection of quality used cars in Saskatoon? Look no further than North Point Auto Sales! Our extensive inventory features a diverse range of meticulously inspected vehicles, ensuring you get the reliable and safe ride you deserve. At North Point, we believe in transparent and fair pricing. Our competitive prices reflect the true value of our vehicles, giving you peace of mind that you're making a smart investment. What sets us apart is our dedicated team of automotive experts. With years of experience, they're passionate about helping you find the perfect vehicle that fits your lifestyle and budget. Plus, we work with a network of trusted lenders to provide you with flexible financing options. We take pride in our commitment to customer satisfaction. Our service doesn't end after the sale. We're here to support you with any questions or concerns, ensuring you have a seamless ownership experience. Located right here in Saskatoon, we understand the unique needs of the local community. Our deep knowledge of the market allows us to provide you with the best possible service. Visit us today at 102 Apex Street, Saskatoon, SK and experience the North Point Auto Sales difference for yourself. Drive away in a vehicle you'll love, knowing you made the right choice with North Point!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From North Point Auto Sales
2018 Nissan Titan XD S 154,138 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Mustang Boss 302 34,890 KM $49,995 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Tucson Special Edition 119,113 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Email North Point Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Point Auto Sales
102 Apex St, Saskatoon, SK S7R 1C8
Call Dealer
306-955-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
North Point Auto Sales
306-955-7000
2010 Ford F-150