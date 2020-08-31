+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Come & Check Out this 2010 Ford F-150 FX4! It has a 5.4L 8Cyl Engine 4X4 with a 6-Speed Automatic Transmission! Power Locks, Windows & Seats! Adjustable Lumber Support! Traction Control! Automatic Headlights! Foot Peddle Adjuster! USB Port! Steering Wheel Audio Controls! Hands Free Calling - Bluetooth! Cruise Control! Call Today & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
