2010 Ford F-150

224,320 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

FX4

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

224,320KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5773779
  • Stock #: P37984
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EV4AFD07270

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P37984
  • Mileage 224,320 KM

Vehicle Description

Come & Check Out this 2010 Ford F-150 FX4! It has a 5.4L 8Cyl Engine 4X4 with a 6-Speed Automatic Transmission! Power Locks, Windows & Seats! Adjustable Lumber Support! Traction Control! Automatic Headlights! Foot Peddle Adjuster! USB Port! Steering Wheel Audio Controls! Hands Free Calling - Bluetooth! Cruise Control! Call Today & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

