2010 Ford F-150

152,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

306-242-2323

2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCab 4x4 Bluetooth, 4.6L, Backup Cam

2010 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCab 4x4 Bluetooth, 4.6L, Backup Cam

Location

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2

306-242-2323

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

152,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6612551
  • Stock #: D57596
  • VIN: 1ftex1e85afd57596

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D57596
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Extra clean for the year. Must be seen at 1633 Idylwyld Dr. Comes fully equipped with a 4.6L V8, 4x4, air, tilt, cruise, Bluetooth, Backup Camera and more. Call or text 306-280-5523 or 306-280-5652

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Traction Control System
Anti Lock Brakes
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
POWER SEAT
Power pedals
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Controls
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Tow Package
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Bucket Seats
Rear Sliding Window
Rear Window Defroster
short box
Extended Cab
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Side Bed Caps
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Front Split Bench Seat
Pickup Truck Cargo Box Light
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
AUXILLARY 12V OUTLET
Chrome Wheels: Opt.
Electronic Parking Aid: Opt.
Leather Steering Wheel: Opt.
Limited Slip Differential: Opt.
Optional Seating: 5
Standard Seating: 6
Skid Plate: Opt.
Telematics System: Opt.
Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror: Opt.
Steel Wheels: Opt.
CD Changer: Opt.
Electric Shift On The Fly
Bench Seats Split
Cab Steps Tubes
Sync Onstar Ulink

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2

306-242-2323

306-280-5523
