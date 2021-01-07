2010 Ford F-150

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Heated Mirrors Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Traction Control System Anti Lock Brakes SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Door Locks POWER SEAT Power pedals Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Running Boards Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning Dual Climate Controls Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Tow Package remote start Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks full size spare tire Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Bluetooth Satellite Radio Seating Bucket Seats Windows Rear Sliding Window Rear Window Defroster

Additional Features short box Extended Cab Navigation System Rear View Camera TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL Second Row Folding Seat Side Head Curtain Airbag Vehicle Anti-Theft Side Bed Caps Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Cargo Area Tiedowns Front Split Bench Seat Pickup Truck Cargo Box Light Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate AUXILLARY 12V OUTLET Chrome Wheels: Opt. Electronic Parking Aid: Opt. Leather Steering Wheel: Opt. Limited Slip Differential: Opt. Optional Seating: 5 Standard Seating: 6 Skid Plate: Opt. Telematics System: Opt. Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror: Opt. Steel Wheels: Opt. CD Changer: Opt. Electric Shift On The Fly Bench Seats Split Cab Steps Tubes Sync Onstar Ulink

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.