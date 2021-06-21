Menu
2010 Ford F-150

241,252 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

XLT

2010 Ford F-150

XLT

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

241,252KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7480839
  • Stock #: BP1358C
  • VIN: 1FTEX1E82AFC00740

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 241,252 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Ford F150 XLT $12,995 Plus Tax
4.6 L, 8 CYL VIN# 1FTEX1E82AFC00740
241,252 km, 4X4, Cruise Control, Air, AUX, CD,USB & More
FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle?
Are you worried about the down payment?
We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056
Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3
Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!.........

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Compass
Tachometer
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-XXXX

306-242-1777

