Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Ford F-150

231,254 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

306-242-2323

Contact Seller
2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

Lariat SuperCrew, 4WD, Backup Cam, Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford F-150

Lariat SuperCrew, 4WD, Backup Cam, Bluetooth

Location

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2

306-242-2323

  1. 7833951
  2. 7833951
  3. 7833951
  4. 7833951
  5. 7833951
  6. 7833951
  7. 7833951
  8. 7833951
  9. 7833951
  10. 7833951
  11. 7833951
  12. 7833951
  13. 7833951
  14. 7833951
  15. 7833951
  16. 7833951
  17. 7833951
  18. 7833951
  19. 7833951
  20. 7833951
  21. 7833951
  22. 7833951
  23. 7833951
Contact Seller

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

231,254KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7833951
  • Stock #: C00680
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EV3AFC00680

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C00680
  • Mileage 231,254 KM

Vehicle Description

Very clean F150 Lariat Crew Cab, V8 Automatic, Backup Cam, Bluetooth , Nav., Leather, Sunroof, air, tilt, cruise, power windows, locks and more. Can be seen at 1633 Idylwyld Dr. Call 306-242-2323 or text 306-280-5523 or come by Mon.-Sat. 9-5

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Automatic Headlights
Heated Mirrors
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Traction Control System
Anti Lock Brakes
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Power pedals
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Computer
remote start
Tonneau Cover
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Leather Interior
Sunroof
Rear Sliding Window
Dual Climate Controls
Tow Hooks
full size spare tire
short box
Crew Cab
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Hill Ascent Control
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Front Power Memory Seat
Front Power Lumbar Support
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Telematics System
Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Front Split Bench Seat
Pickup Truck Cargo Box Light
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
AUXILLARY 12V OUTLET
Chrome Wheels: Opt.
Electronic Parking Aid: Opt.
Limited Slip Differential: Opt.
Optional Seating: 5
Standard Seating: 6
Skid Plate: Opt.
Subwoofer: Opt.
Rain Sensing Wipers: Opt.
CD Changer: Opt.
Front Cooled Seat: Opt.
Second Row Heated Seat: Opt.
Anti Start Theft

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

2008 Nissan Titan SE...
 266,022 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2007 Nissan Sentra 2...
 72,542 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
1987 Ford Mustang LX...
 201,335 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Email Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-2323

Alternate Numbers
306-280-5523
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory