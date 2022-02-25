Menu
2010 Ford F-150

230,000 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

306-242-2323

2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

LARIAT SuperCrew 4WD

2010 Ford F-150

LARIAT SuperCrew 4WD

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2

306-242-2323

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

230,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8414682
  Stock #: C86898
  VIN: 1FTFW1EV9AFC86898

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # C86898
  Mileage 230,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Comes equipped with a 5.4L, Leather, air, tilt, cruise, power windows, locks and much more. Can be seen at 1633 idylwyld Dr. N. Mon-Sat. 9-5:00 Call or text 306-280-5523

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
Heated Mirrors
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Traction Control System
Anti Lock Brakes
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Power pedals
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
remote start
Tonneau Cover
Leather Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Leather Interior
Rear Sliding Window
Dual Climate Controls
Tow Hooks
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Crew Cab
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Front Power Memory Seat
Front Power Lumbar Support
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Telematics System
Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Front Split Bench Seat
Pickup Truck Cargo Box Light
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
Electronic Parking Aid: Opt.
Optional Seating: 5
Standard Seating: 6
Electric Shift On The Fly

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2

