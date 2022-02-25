$15,995+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford F-150
LARIAT SuperCrew 4WD
Location
Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales
1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2
230,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8414682
- Stock #: C86898
- VIN: 1FTFW1EV9AFC86898
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 230,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Comes equipped with a 5.4L, Leather, air, tilt, cruise, power windows, locks and much more. Can be seen at 1633 idylwyld Dr. N. Mon-Sat. 9-5:00 Call or text 306-280-5523
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
Heated Mirrors
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Traction Control System
Anti Lock Brakes
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Power pedals
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
remote start
Tonneau Cover
Leather Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Leather Interior
Rear Sliding Window
Dual Climate Controls
Tow Hooks
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Crew Cab
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Front Power Memory Seat
Front Power Lumbar Support
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Telematics System
Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Front Split Bench Seat
Pickup Truck Cargo Box Light
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
Electronic Parking Aid: Opt.
Optional Seating: 5
Standard Seating: 6
Electric Shift On The Fly
1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2