2010 Ford F-150

232,298 KM

Details Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid City Auto Centre

306-242-1744

2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

232,298KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9539173
  • Stock #: P32190
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EV3AFC32190

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 232,298 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Auxiliary Audio Input
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

