2010 Ford Fusion

SEL Bluetooth! Cruise Control!

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

Contact Seller

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 106,587KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4712574
  • VIN: 3FAHP0JA0AR369695
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Come & Check Out this 2010 Ford Fusion SLE! It has a 2.5L 4Cyl Engine FWD & a 6-Speed Automatic Transmission! Power Locks, Windows & Seats! Automatic Headlights! Traction Control! Dual Zone Temperature Controls! AUX Port! Hands Free Calling - Bluetooth! Cruise Control! Steering Wheel Audio Controls! Sirius XM Option!

Call Today & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

306-934-1822

Send A Message