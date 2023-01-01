Menu
2010 Ford Mustang

112,296 KM

$21,802

+ tax & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

GT Coupe - LOCAL VEHICLE - 315HP - BLUETOOTH

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

112,296KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10048872
  • Stock #: 103479
  • VIN: 1ZVBP8CH1A5103479

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 103479
  • Mileage 112,296 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats
Heated Front Seats
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
MYCOLOUR Gauge Customization
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary/ USB Input
Power Drivers Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column


Exterior Features:

Remote Keyless Entry
Remote Trunk Release
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Spoiler
19" Alloy Wheels


Drivers Assistance:

Cruise Control
Traction and Stability Control


Performance Features:

4.6L - 8 Cylinder Engine
315hp/ 325lb-ft Torque
5 Speed Manual Transmission
Rear Wheel Drive




Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

