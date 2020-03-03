Menu
2010 Ford Ranger

SPORT

2010 Ford Ranger

SPORT

Location

Full Throttle Sports and Leisure

1025 Brighton Boulevard, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1P3

306-244-7878

$11,997

+ taxes & licensing

  • 114,761KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4798698
  • Stock #: FT1008
  • VIN: 1FTLR4FE7APA21157
Exterior Colour
Black (Black)
Interior Colour
Medium Dark Flint (RF)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
6-cylinder

2010 Ford Ranger Sport! Equipped with four wheel drive with high and low range. Super practical and reliable quarter tonne truck! Powered by the 4.0l V6 and has a 5 speed manual transmission. Has a 2 inch hitch receiver, front tow hooks, A/C, cruise control, aux audio input, and much more! Sitting on Hankook Dynapro's that are in good shape. Only has 114,000 km! Comes mechanically inspected, detailed and with CarFax to insure you are getting an awesome vehicle!

All listed prices are before GST & Sask PST. No Doc Fees!
Has this piqued your interest? Good. Get on the phone and give Full Throttle a call at (306)244-7878 today or stop by and see us at 1025 Brighton Boulevard in Saskatoon. Want to keep looking? Thats alright. Check our out full range of great pre-owned vehicles online at: https://fullthrottlesportsandleisure.com/saskatoon-inventory/.
Follow us on Facebook for exclusive updates and deals!

Full Throttle finances! Automobiles under Seven Years Old, under 200,000km can qualify for great finance rates, on approved credit. RVs and Leisurecraft from ten years and up. Inquire today!

Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • glove box
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • 4.0L SOHC SMPI 12-VALVE V6 ENGINE
Convenience
  • INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS
  • Compact Spare Tire
  • cupholders
  • Driver & passenger A-pillar-mounted grab handles
Seating
  • Rear jump seats
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Safety
  • Fog Lamps
  • Driver & front passenger 2nd generation airbags
  • Airbag deactivation switch
  • 2-point restraint for front centre passenger
  • 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
  • Airbag Front Passenger Sensing System (FPSS) & Restraint Control Module (RCM)
Security
  • SecuriLock passive anti-theft system
Power Options
  • Raised pwr dome hood
  • 12v pwr point
Windows
  • Solar tinted glass
Trim
  • Colour-keyed wheel lip mouldings/fender flares
Additional Features
  • 3.73 Axle Ratio
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • Colour-keyed door handles
  • Fixed rear window
  • 6' pickup box
  • (4) cargo box tie-down hooks
  • Quick-release tailgate w/large Ford badge
  • Dual front sun visors w/driver-side strap
  • Single-note horn
  • Sirius satellite radio w/(6) month subscription
  • Manual day & night rearview mirror
  • Roll Stability Control
  • 115 amp alternator
  • Bedrail & tailgate protectors
  • Rear mud flaps
  • White instrumentation w/black trim rings
  • Black rugged textured vinyl floor covering
  • Side seat airbags
  • P255/70R16 all-terrain OWL tires
  • Colour-keyed front & rear back step bumpers w/black lower valance & colour-keyed upper fascia
  • Colour-keyed "bar style" grille insert
  • Black manual mirrors w/colour-keyed skull caps
  • 2nd row fixed windows
  • 4-spoke black urethane steering wheel
  • Low series door trim panels
  • Rally gauge cluster w/tachometer, fuel & temp gauges
  • Trailer tow class III *Class III capability w/V6 engine only.*
  • Smokers pkg -inc: black ash cup in cupholder, cigarette lighter in instrument panel
  • Pwr rack-and-pinion steering
  • 3-point manual lap & shoulder belts in front outboard positions -inc: height adjusters, pretensioners & energy management retractors
  • (2) black front tow hooks
  • Rancho HD gas charged shock absorbers
  • Skid plates -inc: fuel tank , front suspension, transfer case

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

