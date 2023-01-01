$19,500+ tax & licensing
$19,500
+ taxes & licensing
2010 Ford Ranger
Location
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
84,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9894641
- Stock #: T32922A
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 84,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Gas V6 4.0L/245
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Seating
Cloth Seats
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Requires Subscription
