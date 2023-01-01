2010 Ford Ranger

$19,500 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9894641

9894641 Stock #: T32922A

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 84,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Front Side Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Leather Steering Wheel Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Fog Lamps Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Seating Cloth Seats Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.