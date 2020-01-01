2010 GMC Sierra 1500...

Intermittent windshield wiper system w/demand-type washer
Automatic halogen headlamps w/flash-to-pass feature
Child safety rear door locks
Brake/transmission shift interlock
Front seat-mounted side-impact airbags
Rear seat rear facing child restraint provisions
StabiliTrak electronic stability control system w/Proactive Roll Avoidance
Dual front airbags w/front passenger sensing system
Airbag system -inc: head curtain airbags for first & second row outboard seating positions w/rollover sensor
3-point safety belts in all seating positions -inc: outboard front pretensioners
Multi-leaf spring rear suspension
Independent front suspension w/coil springs
Body-colour body-side mouldings
Moulded plastic grille w/chrome surround
Deep tinted glass -inc: rear doors & rear window
Electronic immobilizer theft deterrent system
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Rear split-folding stadium style bench seat
Chrome rear bumper w/step pad
Chrome front bumper w/body-colour top cap
Convenience pkg comfort & decor
Leather-wrapped tilt sport steering wheel
Colour-keyed soft vinyl door trim panels w/map pockets
Prismatic rearview mirror w/soft vinyl trim
Dual padded sunshades w/illuminated visor mirrors
Rear seat child safety seat top tether anchor (LATCH)
5.3L SFI FLEX-FUEL V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE
AutoTrac electronic transfer case w/rotary dial controls
Lighting -inc: dome w/map reading lamps, illuminated entry, backlit IP switches
(6) uplevel performance speakers
Pwr windows -inc: driver express-down, backlit switches, lockout feature
Warning buzzers, key-in-ignition, headlamp-on
Tools, mechanical jack & wheel wrench
Driver info centre -inc: displays warnings & messages, trip odometer, engine hours, transmission temp, oil life, relearn tire position, remote key relearn, feature setting menus such as language function, compass, exterior temp
Instrumentation -inc: speedometer, tachometer, odometer w/trip meter, fuel level, engine temp, volt meter, oil pressure
Handling/trailering chassis equipment -inc: HD rear monotube shock absorbers
3.42 axle ratio (REQ: L20, LC9 or L9H Engine) (w/LC9 or L9H Engine REQ: K5L HD Enhanced Cooling Pkg)
