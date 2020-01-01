Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

218,439 KM

Details Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid City Auto Centre

306-242-1744

Contact Seller
2010 GMC Sierra 1500

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

  1. 6233562
  2. 6233562
  3. 6233562
  4. 6233562
  5. 6233562
  6. 6233562
  7. 6233562
  8. 6233562
  9. 6233562
  10. 6233562
  11. 6233562
  12. 6233562
  13. 6233562
  14. 6233562
  15. 6233562
  16. 6233562
Contact Seller

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

218,439KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6233562
  • Stock #: P43103
  • VIN: 3GTRKVE38AG243103

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 218,439 KM

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Spare tire lock
Intermittent windshield wiper system w/demand-type washer
Deluxe roof console
Automatic halogen headlamps w/flash-to-pass feature
Child safety rear door locks
Brake/transmission shift interlock
Front seat-mounted side-impact airbags
Rear seat rear facing child restraint provisions
StabiliTrak electronic stability control system w/Proactive Roll Avoidance
Dual front airbags w/front passenger sensing system
Airbag system -inc: head curtain airbags for first & second row outboard seating positions w/rollover sensor
3-point safety belts in all seating positions -inc: outboard front pretensioners
Pwr steering
Multi-leaf spring rear suspension
Independent front suspension w/coil springs
Body-colour body-side mouldings
Moulded plastic grille w/chrome surround
Solar-Ray tinted glass
Deep tinted glass -inc: rear doors & rear window
Electronic immobilizer theft deterrent system
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Rear split-folding stadium style bench seat
Front stabilizer bar
4-wheel drive
145-amp generator
Black air dam
Side-guard door beams
Chrome rear bumper w/step pad
3175 kg (7000 lb) GVWR
Chrome centre caps
Fleetside body
Chrome front bumper w/body-colour top cap
Dual cargo area lamps
Convenience pkg comfort & decor
Leather-wrapped tilt sport steering wheel
Colour-keyed soft vinyl door trim panels w/map pockets
Prismatic rearview mirror w/soft vinyl trim
Dual padded sunshades w/illuminated visor mirrors
Rear seat child safety seat top tether anchor (LATCH)
5.3L SFI FLEX-FUEL V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE
AutoTrac electronic transfer case w/rotary dial controls
5'8" pickup box
Lighting -inc: dome w/map reading lamps, illuminated entry, backlit IP switches
(6) uplevel performance speakers
Pwr windows -inc: driver express-down, backlit switches, lockout feature
Warning buzzers, key-in-ignition, headlamp-on
Tools, mechanical jack & wheel wrench
Driver info centre -inc: displays warnings & messages, trip odometer, engine hours, transmission temp, oil life, relearn tire position, remote key relearn, feature setting menus such as language function, compass, exterior temp
Instrumentation -inc: speedometer, tachometer, odometer w/trip meter, fuel level, engine temp, volt meter, oil pressure
Handling/trailering chassis equipment -inc: HD rear monotube shock absorbers
3.42 axle ratio (REQ: L20, LC9 or L9H Engine) (w/LC9 or L9H Engine REQ: K5L HD Enhanced Cooling Pkg)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mid City Auto Centre

2010 GMC Sierra 1500...
 218,439 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Fusion SE
 99,877 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Malib...
 187,227 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Email Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1744

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory