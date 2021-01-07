Menu
2010 Honda Ridgeline

186,290 KM

Details Description Features

$16,384

+ tax & licensing
$16,384

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2010 Honda Ridgeline

2010 Honda Ridgeline

DX 4x4 - EXTREMELY CLEAN

2010 Honda Ridgeline

DX 4x4 - EXTREMELY CLEAN

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,384

+ taxes & licensing

186,290KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6614855
  • Stock #: 501634
  • VIN: 5FPYK1F43AB501634

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 186,290 KM

Vehicle Description

LOCAL VEHICLE - 5000LB TOWING CAPABILITY



Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Cruise Control

Power Windows

Power Locks

Power Mirrors

Remote Keyless Entry

CD Player

Privacy Glass

Fog Lights

Towing Capability of 5000LBS

Tonneau Cover

Box Liner

17" Alloy Wheels

3.5L 6-Cylinder Engine

Automatic Transmission

Traction and Stability Control



Check to see if we have a video for this vehicle on our YouTube Chanel! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvgqWgh9cfYIRf-gwCMFrSA



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it's the lowest price in our market and we'll prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
4x4
5 Speed Automatic

