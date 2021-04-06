2010 Hyundai Accent

$7,995 + taxes & licensing 7 6 , 0 9 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6858483

6858483 Stock #: BP1253C

BP1253C VIN: KMHCN3BC8AU185783

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 76,095 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.