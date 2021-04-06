Menu
Account
2010 Hyundai Accent

76,095 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2010 Hyundai Accent

2010 Hyundai Accent

L

2010 Hyundai Accent

L

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

76,095KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6858483
  • Stock #: BP1253C
  • VIN: KMHCN3BC8AU185783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 76,095 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Hyundai Accent $6,995 Plus Tax

1.6L 4 CYN VIN# KMHCN3BC8AU185783
76k, Super cheap on fuel and reliable vehicle for great price

Bad Credit? No Problem! We Finance! Call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @306-514-8056

Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!..

Vehicle Features

Power Steering
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

