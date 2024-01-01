Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

197,839 KM

Details

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL......IMPECABLE CONDITION!

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL......IMPECABLE CONDITION!

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

  1. 10963541
  2. 10963541
  3. 10963541
  4. 10963541
  5. 10963541
  6. 10963541
  7. 10963541
  8. 10963541
  9. 10963541
  10. 10963541
  11. 10963541
  12. 10963541
  13. 10963541
  14. 10963541
  15. 10963541
  16. 10963541
  17. 10963541
  18. 10963541
  19. 10963541
  20. 10963541
Contact Seller

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
197,839KM
Used
VIN 5NMSG4AG1AH372603

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P72603
  • Mileage 197,839 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mid City Auto Centre

Used 2015 Ford Explorer LIMITED for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2015 Ford Explorer LIMITED 265,426 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Journey SE for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2015 Dodge Journey SE 245,038 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Escape SE.....EXCELLENT CONDITION ONLY 185K! for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2013 Ford Escape SE.....EXCELLENT CONDITION ONLY 185K! 185,019 KM $11,995 + tax & lic

Email Mid City Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1744

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid City Auto Centre

306-242-1744

Contact Seller
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe