$8,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe
GL......IMPECABLE CONDITION!
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe
GL......IMPECABLE CONDITION!
Location
Mid City Auto Centre
1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1
306-242-1744
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
197,839KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5NMSG4AG1AH372603
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # P72603
- Mileage 197,839 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Mid City Auto Centre
2015 Ford Explorer LIMITED 265,426 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Journey SE 245,038 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape SE.....EXCELLENT CONDITION ONLY 185K! 185,019 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Email Mid City Auto Centre
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mid City Auto Centre
1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1
Call Dealer
306-242-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Mid City Auto Centre
306-242-1744
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe