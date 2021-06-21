Menu
2010 Hyundai Sonata

144,216 KM

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2010 Hyundai Sonata

2010 Hyundai Sonata

GL SPORT

2010 Hyundai Sonata

GL SPORT

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

144,216KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7511745
  Stock #: BP1349
  VIN: 5NPET4AC7AH637291

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 144,216 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Hyundai Sonata Sport $7,495 Plus Tax
2.4 L, 4 CYL VIN# 5NPET4AC7AH637291
144,216 km, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, Air, AUX, CD & More FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!...........

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
5 Speed Automatic

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

