$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

2010 Hyundai Tucson

Limited AUX & USB Port! Heated Seats!

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

  • 135,593KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5297171
  • Stock #: P37816
  • VIN: KM8JUCAC1AU026471
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Come & Check Out this 2010 Hyundai Tuscon Limited! It has a 2.4L 4Cyl Engine AWD & a 6-Speed Automatic Transmission! Power Locks & Windows! Heated Seats! Hands Free Calling - Bluetooth! Hill Assist! Traction Control! AUX & USB Port! 12-V Power Outlet! Cruise Control! Steering Wheel Audio Controls! Folding Rear Seats!

Call Today & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

