2010 Hyundai Veracruz

236,378 KM

$7,949.97

+ tax & licensing
$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

306-242-2323

Limited AWD 7 Passenger, Leather, DVD

Location

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2

306-242-2323

  • Listing ID: 6863763
  • Stock #: 129592
  • VIN: KM8NUDCC7AU129592

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 236,378 KM

Vehicle Description

This 7 passenger AWD comes with a DVD player, Bluetooth, Leather, Sunroof, heated seats, Sirius XM, cd player, rear air and heat, air, tilt, cruise and more. Can be seen between 9-5 Mon.-Sat. Call 306-242-2323 or text 306-280-5523 or 306-280-5652

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Traction Control System
Anti Lock Brakes
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
POWER SEAT
Power pedals
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Luggage Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Running Boards
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Controls
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
dvd player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Sunroof
Rear Window Defroster
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Subwoofer
Front air dam
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Front Power Memory Seat
Front Power Lumbar Support
Third Row Removable Seat
Power Trunk Lid
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Tiedowns
AUXILLARY 12V OUTLET
Chrome Wheels: Opt.
Splash Guards: Opt.
Standard Seating: 7
Anti Start Theft
Bench Seats Split
Second Row Sound Controls: Opt.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2

306-242-2323

