2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee

- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rear Parking Aid
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Automatic Headlights
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Rear Reading Lamps
- Remote Engine Start
- Mirror Memory
- Floor mats
- Power Outlet
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Leather Seats
- Seat Memory
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Premium Sound System
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Exterior
-
- Luggage Rack
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Rear All-Terrain
- Tires - Front All-Terrain
- Windows
-
- Rear Defrost
- Privacy Glass
- Powertrain
-
- Four Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Comfort
-
- Climate Control
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Cargo shade
- Multi-Zone A/C
- Trim
-
- Additional Features
-
- Back-Up Camera
- Adjustable Pedals
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
- Sun/Moonroof
- 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
- Generic Sun/Moonroof
- STONE WHITE
- 25H LIMITED CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 5-speed auto trans
- 5.7L HEMI MDS VVT V8 ENGINE -inc: 3.73 axle ratio hill descent control hill start assist hydraulic engine cooling Quadra-Trac II full-time active 4WD (STD)
- P245/65R17 ALL TERRAIN BSW TIRES (STD)
- 17" X 7.5" ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD)
- Requires Subscription
- TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: 7 & 4-pin wiring harness class IV receiver hitch trailer sway damping
- MOPAR CHROME EDITION GROUP -inc: Mopar bright door entry guards Mopar chrome fuel filler door Mopar chrome tubular side steps Mopar taillamp guards
- DARK SLATE/LIGHT GRAYSTONE PREMIUM LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.