Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

Contact Seller

$8,850

+ taxes & licensing

  • 243,832KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4959648
  • Stock #: CD99103A
  • VIN: 1J4RR5GT6AC109051
Exterior Colour
Stone White
Interior Colour
Dark Slate/Light Graystone
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Special Purpose, 4WD 4dr Limited, 5-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.7L/345

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Rear All-Terrain
  • Tires - Front All-Terrain
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • STONE WHITE
  • 25H LIMITED CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 5-speed auto trans
  • 5.7L HEMI MDS VVT V8 ENGINE -inc: 3.73 axle ratio hill descent control hill start assist hydraulic engine cooling Quadra-Trac II full-time active 4WD (STD)
  • P245/65R17 ALL TERRAIN BSW TIRES (STD)
  • 17" X 7.5" ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD)
  • Requires Subscription
  • TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: 7 & 4-pin wiring harness class IV receiver hitch trailer sway damping
  • MOPAR CHROME EDITION GROUP -inc: Mopar bright door entry guards Mopar chrome fuel filler door Mopar chrome tubular side steps Mopar taillamp guards
  • DARK SLATE/LIGHT GRAYSTONE PREMIUM LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dodge City Auto

2008 Ford Escape XLT
 138,243 KM
$6,950 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 48,599 KM
$24,800 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Civic Cpe...
 151,863 KM
$8,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

888-350-XXXX

(click to show)

888-350-1594

Send A Message