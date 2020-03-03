Menu
2010 Jeep Liberty

Sport

2010 Jeep Liberty

Sport

Full Throttle Sports and Leisure

1025 Brighton Boulevard, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1P3

306-244-7878

$7,697

+ taxes & licensing

  • 156,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4798713
  • Stock #: FT997
  • VIN: 1J4PN2GK3AW116935
Exterior Colour
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl (Black)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

2010 Jeep Liberty Sport! Awesome SUV with all the 4x4 options! Perfect for our Saskatchewan winters! In great condition inside and out. Is equipped with command start, hands free Bluetooth, cruise control, AUX input and much more! Is sitting on a brand new set of winter tires. Comes mechanically inspected, detailed and with CarFax to insure you are getting an awesome vehicle!

All listed prices are before GST & Sask PST. No Doc Fees!
Has this piqued your interest? Good. Get on the phone and give Full Throttle a call at (306)244-7878 today or stop by and see us at 1025 Brighton Boulevard in Saskatoon. Want to keep looking? Thats alright. Check our out full range of great pre-owned vehicles online at: https://fullthrottlesportsandleisure.com/saskatoon-inventory/.
Follow us on Facebook for exclusive updates and deals!

Full Throttle finances! Automobiles under Seven Years Old, under 200,000km can qualify for great finance rates, on approved credit. RVs and Leisurecraft from ten years and up. Inquire today!

Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Air filtration
Convenience
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • Compact Spare Tire
  • Full Length Floor Console
  • Variable intermittent windshield wipers
  • Luxury front/rear floor mats
  • Rear window wiper & washer
  • Aux 12V pwr outlet
  • Auto-off halogen headlamps
  • Instrument cluster -inc: tachometer
Safety
  • Hill Descent Control
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • Dual note horn
  • Front & rear side curtain airbags
  • Enhanced accident response system
  • Dual front multi-stage airbags -inc: occupant classification system
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • 3.7L V6 Engine
Media / Nav / Comm
  • (6) SPEAKERS
  • Removable short mast antenna
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • Solar control glass
Trim
  • Body Colour Bodyside Moulding
  • Body Colour Grille
  • Body-colour fender flares
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Pwr accessory delay
Security
  • Sentry key theft deterrent system
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING WARNING
  • Body Colour Fascias
Seating
  • LATCH-ready child seat anchors
  • 60/40 split fold down reclining rear seat
Additional Features
  • 3.73 Axle Ratio
  • Tip Start
  • 140-amp alternator
  • Floor carpeting
  • Dana 30/186MM front axle
  • Corporate 8.25 rear axle
  • 600-CCA maintenance-free battery
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Flipper liftgate glass
  • active head restraints
  • Auxiliary transmission oil cooler
  • Hill start assist
  • 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes w/brake assist
  • Dual visors w/illuminated visor vanity mirrors
  • aux audio input jack
  • Front passenger fold-flat seat
  • Electronic roll mitigation
  • Reversible/waterproof cargo storage
  • Heated fold away pwr mirrors
  • Luxury steering wheel w/audio controls
  • Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch control
  • 16" x 7.0" aluminum wheels
  • Lamps -inc: courtesy, map, front/rear dome, cargo
  • Media centre 130 -inc: AM/FM stereo, CD player, MP3 capability

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

