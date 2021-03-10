Menu
2010 Jeep Liberty

188,971 KM

Details Description Features

$10,400

+ tax & licensing
$10,400

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

2010 Jeep Liberty

2010 Jeep Liberty

Sport 4X4, Tow Pkg, Alloy Wheels

2010 Jeep Liberty

Sport 4X4, Tow Pkg, Alloy Wheels

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$10,400

+ taxes & licensing

188,971KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Water Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Dark Slate Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 188,971 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2010 Jeep Liberty SportMultiple Point Inspection, Liberty Sport, 4D Sport Utility, PowerTech 3.7L V6, 4-Speed Automatic VLP, 4WD, Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat, dark slate gray Cloth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 7 Pin Wiring Harness, 7 to 4 Pin Wiring Adapter, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Cargo Compartment Cover, Class III Receiver Hitch, Class III Trailer Towing Group, Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Fog Lamps, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Low tire pressure warning, North Badge, North Edition Group, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power Steering Cooler, Power windows, Quick Order Package 28B, Radio: Media Centre 130 CD/MP3, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security Alarm, Selec-Trac II Active Full Time 4WD, Side Roof Rails, Speed Control, Split folding rear seat, Temperature & Compass Gauge, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Sway Control, Trailer Tow Group.Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. Jeep Sport Liberty PowerTech 3.7L V6 4-Speed Automatic VLP

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
TRAILER TOW CLASS III GROUP -inc: 7-pin wiring harness 7 to 4-pin wiring adaptor HD engine cooling pwr steering cooler full-size spare tire w/black steel spare wheel class III hitch receiver trailer sway control
DARK SLATE GRAY PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
FULL-SIZE SPARE TIRE -inc: black steel spare wheel
4-SPEED AUTOMATIC VLP TRANSMISSION (STD)
3.7L V6 ENGINE (STD)
28B CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.7L V6 engine 4-speed auto trans
P225/75R16 ALL-SEASON OWL TIRES
NORTH EDITION GROUP -inc: cargo compartment cover deep-tint sunscreen glass fog lamps P225/75R16 all-season OWL tires side roof rails speed control outside temp gauge compass security alarm
SELEC-TRAC II ACTIVE FULL-TIME 4WD
DEEP WATER BLUE PEARL

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

