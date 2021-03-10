2010 Jeep Liberty

$10,400 + taxes & licensing 1 8 8 , 9 7 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6783176

6783176 Stock #: 21-282A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Deep Water Blue Pearl

Interior Colour Dark Slate Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 188,971 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Floor mats Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Windows Rear Defrost Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features TRAILER TOW CLASS III GROUP -inc: 7-pin wiring harness 7 to 4-pin wiring adaptor HD engine cooling pwr steering cooler full-size spare tire w/black steel spare wheel class III hitch receiver trailer sway control DARK SLATE GRAY PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS FULL-SIZE SPARE TIRE -inc: black steel spare wheel 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC VLP TRANSMISSION (STD) 3.7L V6 ENGINE (STD) 28B CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.7L V6 engine 4-speed auto trans P225/75R16 ALL-SEASON OWL TIRES NORTH EDITION GROUP -inc: cargo compartment cover deep-tint sunscreen glass fog lamps P225/75R16 all-season OWL tires side roof rails speed control outside temp gauge compass security alarm SELEC-TRAC II ACTIVE FULL-TIME 4WD DEEP WATER BLUE PEARL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.