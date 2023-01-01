Menu
2010 Land Rover Range Rover

153,266 KM

Details Description Features

$17,800

+ tax & licensing
Location

153,266KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9584854
  • Stock #: F8495A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 153,266 KM

Vehicle Description

Safe and reliable, this 2010 Land Rover Range Rover SC - Htd Seats/Wheel, Sunroof, B/U Cam lets you cart everyone and everything you need. Whiplash protection system, Tire pressure monitoring system, Roll stability control, Rearview camera, LATCH (lower anchor & tether for children) system for child seat attachment.*Feel Safe on the Road with Your Land Rover Range Rover *Hill descent control, Height adjustable seatbelt anchors for all outboard seating positions, Front/rear three-point seatbelts & head restraints, Front/rear side-impact door beams, Front/rear park distance control, Front/rear crumple zones, Front seatbelt pretensioners, Emergency brake assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Dynamic stability control, Driver & front passenger knee bolsters, Cornering brake control, Collision-activated inertia switch -inc: unlock doors, turn off fuel pump, activate hazard lamps, Collapsible steering column, Child locks for rear doors/windows, Blind spot monitoring, Adaptive dynamics w/active variable dampers, 9-airbag supplemental restraint system (SRS) -inc: driver & dual-threshold front passenger front airbags, driver & front passenger side airbags, head protection airbags for front/rear outboard seating positions, knee airbag, 4-wheel electronic traction control, 4-channel 4-wheel all-terrain anti-lock Brembo brakes.*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*Windsor leather seat facings, Whiplash protection system, Voice control for navigation, audio, telephone, Vehicle security system w/keyless entry, Variable intermittent front rain sensing windshield wipers, Tri-zone automatic climate control -inc: pollen filter, programmed defrost, Tire pressure monitoring system.*Visit Us Today *A short visit to Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 can get you a reliable Range Rover today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Air Suspension
Supercharged
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

Call Dealer

888-350-XXXX

(click to show)

888-350-1594

