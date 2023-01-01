$17,800+ tax & licensing
2010 Land Rover Range Rover
SC - Htd Seats/Wheel | Sunroof | B/U Cam
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 153,266 KM
Vehicle Description
Safe and reliable, this 2010 Land Rover Range Rover SC - Htd Seats/Wheel, Sunroof, B/U Cam lets you cart everyone and everything you need. Whiplash protection system, Tire pressure monitoring system, Roll stability control, Rearview camera, LATCH (lower anchor & tether for children) system for child seat attachment.*Feel Safe on the Road with Your Land Rover Range Rover *Hill descent control, Height adjustable seatbelt anchors for all outboard seating positions, Front/rear three-point seatbelts & head restraints, Front/rear side-impact door beams, Front/rear park distance control, Front/rear crumple zones, Front seatbelt pretensioners, Emergency brake assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Dynamic stability control, Driver & front passenger knee bolsters, Cornering brake control, Collision-activated inertia switch -inc: unlock doors, turn off fuel pump, activate hazard lamps, Collapsible steering column, Child locks for rear doors/windows, Blind spot monitoring, Adaptive dynamics w/active variable dampers, 9-airbag supplemental restraint system (SRS) -inc: driver & dual-threshold front passenger front airbags, driver & front passenger side airbags, head protection airbags for front/rear outboard seating positions, knee airbag, 4-wheel electronic traction control, 4-channel 4-wheel all-terrain anti-lock Brembo brakes.*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*Windsor leather seat facings, Whiplash protection system, Voice control for navigation, audio, telephone, Vehicle security system w/keyless entry, Variable intermittent front rain sensing windshield wipers, Tri-zone automatic climate control -inc: pollen filter, programmed defrost, Tire pressure monitoring system.*Visit Us Today *A short visit to Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 can get you a reliable Range Rover today!
