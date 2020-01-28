2010 Lincoln MKT



LOW KM - COLLISION BRAKING SYSTEM - BLIND SPOT MONITORING





AWD



Leather Interior



Heated and Cooling Front Seats



Heated and Cooling Rear Seats



Reverse Camera w/ Parking Sensors



Navigation System



600W THX Premium Audio System Including 14 Speakers and a 10" Subwoofer



Bluetooth Hands Free Calling w/ Audio Streaming



Satellite Radio



Auxiliary and USB Input



20" Alloy Wheels



Power Front Seats w/ Power Lumbar and Memory Seat Settings



Power Hatch



Power Mirrors - Heated



Power Windows



Power Locks



Power Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheels



Power Pedals w/ Memory Settings



Tri-zone Automatic Climate Control w/ Passenger Temperature Controls, Including Rear Seat Controls



Adaptive Cruise Control



Compustar Remote Start



Keyless Entry w/ Push to Start



Privacy Glass



Homelink Garage Opener



Fog Lights



3.5L EcoBoost 6-Cylinder Engine



Automatic Transmission



Tiptronic Transmission w/ Optional Paddle Shifters



Traction Stability Control







