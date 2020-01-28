2010 Lincoln MKT

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1
306-373-8800 EXT.1
+ taxes & licensing
LOW KM - COLLISION BRAKING SYSTEM - BLIND SPOT MONITORING
AWD
Leather Interior
Heated and Cooling Front Seats
Heated and Cooling Rear Seats
Reverse Camera w/ Parking Sensors
Navigation System
600W THX Premium Audio System Including 14 Speakers and a 10" Subwoofer
Bluetooth Hands Free Calling w/ Audio Streaming
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary and USB Input
20" Alloy Wheels
Power Front Seats w/ Power Lumbar and Memory Seat Settings
Power Hatch
Power Mirrors - Heated
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheels
Power Pedals w/ Memory Settings
Tri-zone Automatic Climate Control w/ Passenger Temperature Controls, Including Rear Seat Controls
Adaptive Cruise Control
Compustar Remote Start
Keyless Entry w/ Push to Start
Privacy Glass
Homelink Garage Opener
Fog Lights
3.5L EcoBoost 6-Cylinder Engine
Automatic Transmission
Tiptronic Transmission w/ Optional Paddle Shifters
Traction Stability Control
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, its the lowest price in our market and well prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1