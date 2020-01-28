Menu
2010 Lincoln MKT

EcoBoost AWD - REMOTE START - PANO MOONROOF

2010 Lincoln MKT

EcoBoost AWD - REMOTE START - PANO MOONROOF

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$14,305

+ taxes & licensing

  • 114,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4603350
  • Stock #: J50003
  • VIN: 2LMHJ5AT0ABJ50003
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

LOW KM - COLLISION BRAKING SYSTEM - BLIND SPOT MONITORING


AWD

Leather Interior

Heated and Cooling Front Seats

Heated and Cooling Rear Seats

Reverse Camera w/ Parking Sensors

Navigation System

600W THX Premium Audio System Including 14 Speakers and a 10" Subwoofer

Bluetooth Hands Free Calling w/ Audio Streaming

Satellite Radio

Auxiliary and USB Input

20" Alloy Wheels

Power Front Seats w/ Power Lumbar and Memory Seat Settings

Power Hatch

Power Mirrors - Heated

Power Windows

Power Locks

Power Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheels

Power Pedals w/ Memory Settings

Tri-zone Automatic Climate Control w/ Passenger Temperature Controls, Including Rear Seat Controls

Adaptive Cruise Control

Compustar Remote Start

Keyless Entry w/ Push to Start

Privacy Glass

Homelink Garage Opener

Fog Lights

3.5L EcoBoost 6-Cylinder Engine

Automatic Transmission

Tiptronic Transmission w/ Optional Paddle Shifters

Traction Stability Control



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, its the lowest price in our market and well prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

