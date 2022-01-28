$15,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-242-1777
2010 Lincoln MKX
AWD, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL & MUCH MORE
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8255110
- Stock #: BP1679C
- VIN: 2LMDJ8JCAABJ14062
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour IVORY
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BP1679C
- Mileage 160,081 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Lincoln MKX $14,995 Plus Tax
3.5 L, 6 CYL VIN# 2LMDJ8JCAABJ14062
160,081 km, AWD, Leather, Heated & Cooler Front Seats, Cruise Control, Power Tailgate, Power Doors/ Windows, Air, AUX, CD & More.
FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle?
Are you worried about the down payment?
We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056
Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3
Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!.....
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.