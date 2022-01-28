Menu
2010 Lincoln MKX

160,081 KM

Details

$15,995

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2010 Lincoln MKX

2010 Lincoln MKX

AWD, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL & MUCH MORE

2010 Lincoln MKX

AWD, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL & MUCH MORE

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

160,081KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8255110
  • Stock #: BP1679C
  • VIN: 2LMDJ8JCAABJ14062

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour IVORY
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BP1679C
  • Mileage 160,081 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Lincoln MKX $14,995 Plus Tax
3.5 L, 6 CYL VIN# 2LMDJ8JCAABJ14062
160,081 km, AWD, Leather, Heated & Cooler Front Seats, Cruise Control, Power Tailgate, Power Doors/ Windows, Air, AUX, CD & More.
FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle?
Are you worried about the down payment?
We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056
Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3
Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!.....

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

