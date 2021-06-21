Menu
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

107,880 KM

Details

$8,266

+ tax & licensing
$8,266

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GS - LOW KM

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GS - LOW KM

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$8,266

+ taxes & licensing

107,880KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7351388
  Stock #: 266890
  VIN: JM1BL1SF1A1266890

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 107,880 KM

Vehicle Description

EXTREMELY LOW KM - LOCAL VEHICLE



- ONLY 107,880 KM -



Bluetooth Hands Free Calling

Satellite Radio

Auxiliary Input

CD Player

Power Windows

Power Locks

Power Mirrors

Remote Keyless Entry

Air Conditioning

Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel

Cruise Control

16" Alloy Wheels

2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine

Automatic Transmission

Traction and Stability Control



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
ABS Brakes
5 Speed Automatic

