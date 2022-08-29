$8,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,800
+ taxes & licensing
Dodge City Auto
888-350-1594
2010 Mazda MAZDA3
2010 Mazda MAZDA3
Location
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
888-350-1594
$8,800
+ taxes & licensing
247,132KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9116755
- Stock #: 99748
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 247,132 KM
Vehicle Description
Compact, MAZDA 3, 5-Speed Automatic, Gas I4 2.0L/122
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Dodge City Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3