2010 Mazda MAZDA3

247,132 KM

$8,800

+ tax & licensing
$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

247,132KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9116755
  Stock #: 99748

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 247,132 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact, MAZDA 3, 5-Speed Automatic, Gas I4 2.0L/122

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

