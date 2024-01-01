Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Nissan GT-R

109,306 KM

Details Features

$69,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Nissan GT-R

2DR CPE PREMIUM

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Nissan GT-R

2DR CPE PREMIUM

Location

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

306-934-1455

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$69,997

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
109,306KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN1AR5EF7AM231558

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 109,306 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From G-Light Truck & Auto

Used 2016 Honda Odyssey 4dr Wgn EX w/RES for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2016 Honda Odyssey 4dr Wgn EX w/RES 147,917 KM $24,997 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss 4x4 for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss 4x4 172,563 KM $33,997 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Dodge Durango R/T Plus AWD HEMI V8 for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2022 Dodge Durango R/T Plus AWD HEMI V8 67,096 KM $49,997 + tax & lic

Email G-Light Truck & Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
G-Light Truck & Auto

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

Call Dealer

306-934-XXXX

(click to show)

306-934-1455

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$69,997

+ taxes & licensing

G-Light Truck & Auto

306-934-1455

Contact Seller
2010 Nissan GT-R