2010 Nissan Rogue

+ taxes & licensing
306-242-0276
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
306-242-0276
+ taxes & licensing
AS TRADED / MECHANICS SPECIAL2010 Nissan Rogue SLRogue SL, 4D Sport Utility, 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V, CVT, AWD, Super Black Metallic, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM/CD Audio System, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Leather-Appointed Seats, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Heated Seats & Mirrors, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power Sunroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. Nissan SL Rogue 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1