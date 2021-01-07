Menu
2010 Nissan Rogue

232,140 KM

Details Description Features

$9,400

+ tax & licensing
$9,400

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

2010 Nissan Rogue

2010 Nissan Rogue

SL - AWD, Leather, Sunroof *** As Traded / Mechanics Special ***

2010 Nissan Rogue

SL - AWD, Leather, Sunroof *** As Traded / Mechanics Special ***

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$9,400

+ taxes & licensing

232,140KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6487824
  • Stock #: 20-717B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour EBONY
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 232,140 KM

Vehicle Description

AS TRADED / MECHANICS SPECIAL2010 Nissan Rogue SLRogue SL, 4D Sport Utility, 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V, CVT, AWD, Super Black Metallic, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM/CD Audio System, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Leather-Appointed Seats, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Heated Seats & Mirrors, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power Sunroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. Nissan SL Rogue 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V CVT

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire
EBONY
BLACK CLOTH SEATING
BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

