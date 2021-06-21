Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Nissan Rogue

135,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

306-242-2323

Contact Seller
2010 Nissan Rogue

2010 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD

Location

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2

306-242-2323

  1. 7386497
  2. 7386497
  3. 7386497
  4. 7386497
  5. 7386497
  6. 7386497
  7. 7386497
  8. 7386497
  9. 7386497
  10. 7386497
  11. 7386497
  12. 7386497
  13. 7386497
  14. 7386497
Contact Seller

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

135,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7386497
  • Stock #: 122458
  • VIN: JN8AS5MV2AW122458

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 122458
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Low K AWD with a 2.5L automatic, with air, tilt, cruise, power windows, locks and more. Can be seen at 1633 Idylwyld Dr. Mon-Sat. 9-5:00. Call 306-242-2323 or text 306-280-5523 for more info or just come by.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Tire Pressure Monitor
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Traction Control System
Anti Lock Brakes
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Sunroof
Front air dam
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Cargo Area Tiedowns
AUXILLARY 12V OUTLET
Standard Seating: 5
CD Changer: Opt.
Anti Start Theft
Bench Seats Split

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

2013 Buick Enclave P...
 254,136 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
1959 Plymouth Fury
 89,000 KM
$39,000 + tax & lic
2008 Honda Ridgeline...
 231,699 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic

Email Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-2323

Alternate Numbers
306-280-5523
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory