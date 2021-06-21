2010 Nissan Rogue

$10,900 + taxes & licensing 1 3 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7386497

7386497 Stock #: 122458

122458 VIN: JN8AS5MV2AW122458

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 122458

Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Luggage Rack Rear Window Wiper Tire Pressure Monitor Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Traction Control System Anti Lock Brakes SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Door Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Interior Cruise Control Rear Window Defroster Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Windows Sunroof Additional Features Front air dam Second Row Folding Seat Side Head Curtain Airbag Vehicle Anti-Theft Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Cargo Area Tiedowns AUXILLARY 12V OUTLET Standard Seating: 5 CD Changer: Opt. Anti Start Theft Bench Seats Split

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.