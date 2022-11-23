Menu
2011 BMW 3 Series

109,997 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid City Auto Centre

306-242-1744

2011 BMW 3 Series

2011 BMW 3 Series

328i X Drive

2011 BMW 3 Series

328i X Drive

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

109,997KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9338884
  • Stock #: P97145
  • VIN: WBAPK7C52BF197145

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P97145
  • Mileage 109,997 KM

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

