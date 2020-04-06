Menu
2011 BMW X5

xDrive50i M Pkg

2011 BMW X5

xDrive50i M Pkg

Location

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2

306-242-2323

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 107,815KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4875915
  • Stock #: 417254
  • VIN: 5UXZV8C51BL417254
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Can be seen by appointment only. Call or text for more info or to make an appointment. 306-280-5523 or 306-280-5652

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Dual front airbags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Sunroof
  • POWER SEAT
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Running Boards
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • High intensity discharge headlights
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Climate Controls
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • tilt steering
  • Rear Wiper
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Interval wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Compact Disc Player
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • rear window defogger
  • Rear Window Defroster
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Rear View Camera
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Subwoofer
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Front air dam
  • Tilt/Telescopic Steering
  • Run flat tires
  • Leather Seat
  • Telescopic steering column
  • Front side airbag
  • Second Row Folding Seat
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag
  • Heated Exterior Mirror
  • Front Power Memory Seat
  • Front Power Lumbar Support
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
  • Electronic Brake Assistance
  • Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls
  • Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
  • Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
  • Cargo Area Tiedowns
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • Genuine wood trim
  • 4WD/AWD
  • Manual Sunroof
  • Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
  • Intermitten wipers
  • Reverse Park Assist/ Sensors
  • Anti Start/Theft

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2

