Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Buick Enclave

CX

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Buick Enclave

CX

Location

Max Motors Auto Sales

3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6G3

306-270-0522

  1. 4966269
  2. 4966269
  3. 4966269
  4. 4966269
  5. 4966269
  6. 4966269
  7. 4966269
  8. 4966269
  9. 4966269
  10. 4966269
  11. 4966269
  12. 4966269
  13. 4966269
  14. 4966269
  15. 4966269
  16. 4966269
  17. 4966269
  18. 4966269
Contact Seller

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 186,750KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4966269
  • VIN: 5GAKVAED1BJ233380
Exterior Colour
Quicksilver Metallic (Silver)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

2011 Buick Enclave CX AWD 3.6L 186,750KM WITH REMOTE START 7 SEATS / BLUETOOTH / TOW PACKAGE
5GAKVAED1BJ233380

$8,999
With WARRANTY
No Extra Fees

*Call/Text for appointment
3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon
(Open on Sundays)
WWW.MAXMOTORS.CA
306-270-0522
306-361-6889

VEHICLE OPTIONS:
- 7 Seats
-BTooth
-Remote start
-Tow hook package
-Power mirrors
-Heated seats
-Leather-wrapped steering wheel
-Satellite radio
-Cruise control
- AM/FM Stereo
- CD Player
- Climate Control
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Power Window
- Fog Lights
- Power Lights
- Child-Safety Locks
- Driver Side Airbag
- Passenger Airbag
- Auto On/Off Headlamps

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Safety
  • Child security rear door locks
Security
  • Vehicle theft deterrent -inc: electronic immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Battery rundown protection
  • oil life monitor
  • All-Wheel Drive
  • Front row side impact airbags
  • 3.16 Axle Ratio
  • 6-Speaker Audio System
  • Airbag suppression and passenger detecting system
  • Child safety seat "LATCH" system
  • Power windows -inc: express up/down for driver & express down for passenger w/rear disable
  • Spare tire, compact spare
  • Door handles, chrome
  • XM satellite radio -inc: digital sound quality w/coast-to-coast signal coverage (Includes (3) free trial months beyond which service fees apply)
  • ENGINE, 3.6L V6, DIRECT INJECTION (DI)
  • Mirrors, manual fold
  • Windshield wipers and washers, front and rear, intermittent wipers with washers
  • Cargo storage, under rear floor
  • Cup holders -inc: (4) front, (4) 2nd row, (2) 3rd row
  • Defogger, rear window electric
  • Floor covering, colour keyed carpeting -inc: front & rear removable floor mats
  • Instrumentation, 5-gauge cluster
  • Security system, audible/visible theft alarm system, programmable
  • Alternator, 170 amp
  • Exhaust system, dual with chrome tips
  • Universal home remote, programmable
  • Fog lights, front round halogen
  • Mirrors, body coloured, power OSRV heated and turn signal
  • Mouldings, chrome beltline
  • Steering, power with variable assist
  • Glass, deep tinted rear side and rear quarter and liftgate
  • Glass, light tint on driver and front passenger side glass and windshield
  • Antenna, hex, fixed
  • Dual stage, frontal driver and passenger airbags
  • Liftgate, rear door, power
  • Lights, automatic on-off HID projector lamps w/blue tint lenses -inc: chromed bezels
  • Roof rails, brushed aluminum
  • Spoiler rear, body-coloured
  • Tires, P255/60R19 all-season, blackwall
  • 3rd row with manual bench seat, 60/40 split
  • Air conditioning, tri-zone automatic climate control -inc: individual climate settings for driver, front passenger & second/third row controls for rear passengers
  • Console, front centre with shifter -inc: armrest & storage, lights & other devices
  • Instrumentation, driver information centre -inc: trip, fuel, vehicle system info display
  • Instrumentation, outside temperature indicator and compass
  • Lighting, interior with theatre dimming -inc: cargo compartment, reading lights for front seats, second row reading lamps integrated into dome light, door & tailgate activated switches & illuminated entry & exit feature
  • Mirrors, rearview, auto-dimming with Onstar controls
  • Quiet tuning -inc: acoustic laminated windshield & front door glass, triple door seals, acoustic insulation injected strategically, sound-deadening floor & engine compartment materials
  • Seating, seven passenger seat configuration
  • Steering column, tilt wheel & telescopic
  • Steering wheel, leather-wrapped -inc: wood accents & audio controls
  • Sunshades, driver & front passenger, illuminated covered mirrors
  • 2,930 kg (6,459 Lbs)
  • Brake system, power, 4-wheel disc, and ABS with panic brake assist
  • Suspension system, 4-wheel independent
  • Bluetooth for phone -inc: microphone, voice recognition & controls
  • 1st, 2nd & 3rd row head curtain side impact airbags
  • Seatbelts, front seat belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors & shoulder belt height adjusters
  • Wheels, 19" x 7.5" (482mm x 190mm) machined aluminum
  • 2-way power adjuster front passenger side manual 2-way lumbar
  • Power outlet, 12V DC, with cover -inc: (1) front, (1) rear seat, (1) rear cargo area
  • Seats, 6-way power adjuster, front driver side -inc; 2-way manual lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Max Motors Auto Sales

2017 GMC Sierra 1500
 84,000 KM
$25,999 + tax & lic
2013 RAM 1500 SLT
 100,300 KM
$15,500 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 56,995 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic
Max Motors Auto Sales

Max Motors Auto Sales

3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6G3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-270-XXXX

(click to show)

306-270-0522

Send A Message