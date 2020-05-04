2011 Buick Enclave

- Convenience
-
- Exterior
-
- Safety
-
- Child security rear door locks
- Security
-
- Vehicle theft deterrent -inc: electronic immobilizer
- Additional Features
-
- Battery rundown protection
- oil life monitor
- All-Wheel Drive
- Front row side impact airbags
- 3.16 Axle Ratio
- 6-Speaker Audio System
- Airbag suppression and passenger detecting system
- Child safety seat "LATCH" system
- Power windows -inc: express up/down for driver & express down for passenger w/rear disable
- Spare tire, compact spare
- Door handles, chrome
- XM satellite radio -inc: digital sound quality w/coast-to-coast signal coverage (Includes (3) free trial months beyond which service fees apply)
- ENGINE, 3.6L V6, DIRECT INJECTION (DI)
- Mirrors, manual fold
- Windshield wipers and washers, front and rear, intermittent wipers with washers
- Cargo storage, under rear floor
- Cup holders -inc: (4) front, (4) 2nd row, (2) 3rd row
- Defogger, rear window electric
- Floor covering, colour keyed carpeting -inc: front & rear removable floor mats
- Instrumentation, 5-gauge cluster
- Security system, audible/visible theft alarm system, programmable
- Alternator, 170 amp
- Exhaust system, dual with chrome tips
- Universal home remote, programmable
- Fog lights, front round halogen
- Mirrors, body coloured, power OSRV heated and turn signal
- Mouldings, chrome beltline
- Steering, power with variable assist
- Glass, deep tinted rear side and rear quarter and liftgate
- Glass, light tint on driver and front passenger side glass and windshield
- Antenna, hex, fixed
- Dual stage, frontal driver and passenger airbags
- Liftgate, rear door, power
- Lights, automatic on-off HID projector lamps w/blue tint lenses -inc: chromed bezels
- Roof rails, brushed aluminum
- Spoiler rear, body-coloured
- Tires, P255/60R19 all-season, blackwall
- 3rd row with manual bench seat, 60/40 split
- Air conditioning, tri-zone automatic climate control -inc: individual climate settings for driver, front passenger & second/third row controls for rear passengers
- Console, front centre with shifter -inc: armrest & storage, lights & other devices
- Instrumentation, driver information centre -inc: trip, fuel, vehicle system info display
- Instrumentation, outside temperature indicator and compass
- Lighting, interior with theatre dimming -inc: cargo compartment, reading lights for front seats, second row reading lamps integrated into dome light, door & tailgate activated switches & illuminated entry & exit feature
- Mirrors, rearview, auto-dimming with Onstar controls
- Quiet tuning -inc: acoustic laminated windshield & front door glass, triple door seals, acoustic insulation injected strategically, sound-deadening floor & engine compartment materials
- Seating, seven passenger seat configuration
- Steering column, tilt wheel & telescopic
- Steering wheel, leather-wrapped -inc: wood accents & audio controls
- Sunshades, driver & front passenger, illuminated covered mirrors
- 2,930 kg (6,459 Lbs)
- Brake system, power, 4-wheel disc, and ABS with panic brake assist
- Suspension system, 4-wheel independent
- Bluetooth for phone -inc: microphone, voice recognition & controls
- 1st, 2nd & 3rd row head curtain side impact airbags
- Seatbelts, front seat belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors & shoulder belt height adjusters
- Wheels, 19" x 7.5" (482mm x 190mm) machined aluminum
- 2-way power adjuster front passenger side manual 2-way lumbar
- Power outlet, 12V DC, with cover -inc: (1) front, (1) rear seat, (1) rear cargo area
- Seats, 6-way power adjuster, front driver side -inc; 2-way manual lumbar
