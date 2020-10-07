2011 Buick Enclave

4-way power front passenger seat power 2-way lumbar
Air conditioning, tri-zone automatic climate control -inc: individual climate settings for driver, front passenger & second/third row controls for rear passengers
Console, front centre with shifter -inc: armrest & storage, lights & other devices
Instrumentation, driver information centre -inc: trip, fuel, vehicle system info display
Instrumentation, outside temperature indicator and compass
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming -inc: cargo compartment, reading lights for front seats, second row reading lamps integrated into dome light, door & tailgate activated switches & illuminated entry & exit feature
Mirrors, rearview, auto-dimming with Onstar controls
Power 2-way lumbar and driver front side seat memory
Quiet tuning -inc: acoustic laminated windshield & front door glass, triple door seals, acoustic insulation injected strategically, sound-deadening floor & engine compartment materials