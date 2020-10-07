Menu
2011 Buick Enclave

259,606 KM

Details Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid City Auto Centre

306-242-1744

2011 Buick Enclave

2011 Buick Enclave

CXL1

2011 Buick Enclave

CXL1

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

259,606KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5859783
  • Stock #: P83336
  • VIN: 5GAKVBED9BJ283336

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P83336
  • Mileage 259,606 KM

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child security rear door locks
Vehicle theft deterrent -inc: electronic immobilizer
Battery rundown protection
oil life monitor
All-Wheel Drive
Front row side impact airbags
3.16 Axle Ratio
6-Speaker Audio System
Airbag suppression and passenger detecting system
Child safety seat "LATCH" system
Power windows -inc: express up/down for driver & express down for passenger w/rear disable
Spare tire, compact spare
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Door handles, chrome
XM satellite radio -inc: digital sound quality w/coast-to-coast signal coverage (Includes (3) free trial months beyond which service fees apply)
ENGINE, 3.6L V6, DIRECT INJECTION (DI)
Windshield wipers and washers, front and rear, intermittent wipers with washers
Cargo storage, under rear floor
Cup holders -inc: (4) front, (4) 2nd row, (2) 3rd row
Defogger, rear window electric
Floor covering, colour keyed carpeting -inc: front & rear removable floor mats
Instrumentation, 5-gauge cluster
Security system, audible/visible theft alarm system, programmable
Alternator, 170 amp
Exhaust system, dual with chrome tips
Universal home remote, programmable
Fog lights, front round halogen
Mirrors, body coloured, power OSRV heated and turn signal
Rear park assist, ultrasonic
Mouldings, chrome beltline
Steering, power with variable assist
Glass, deep tinted rear side and rear quarter and liftgate
Glass, light tint on driver and front passenger side glass and windshield
Mirrors, manual fold with memory
Antenna, hex, fixed
Dual stage, frontal driver and passenger airbags
Liftgate, rear door, power
Lights, automatic on-off HID projector lamps w/blue tint lenses -inc: chromed bezels
Roof rails, brushed aluminum
Spoiler rear, body-coloured
Tires, P255/60R19 all-season, blackwall
3rd row with manual bench seat, 60/40 split
4-way power front passenger seat power 2-way lumbar
Air conditioning, tri-zone automatic climate control -inc: individual climate settings for driver, front passenger & second/third row controls for rear passengers
Console, front centre with shifter -inc: armrest & storage, lights & other devices
Instrumentation, driver information centre -inc: trip, fuel, vehicle system info display
Instrumentation, outside temperature indicator and compass
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming -inc: cargo compartment, reading lights for front seats, second row reading lamps integrated into dome light, door & tailgate activated switches & illuminated entry & exit feature
Mirrors, rearview, auto-dimming with Onstar controls
Power 2-way lumbar and driver front side seat memory
Quiet tuning -inc: acoustic laminated windshield & front door glass, triple door seals, acoustic insulation injected strategically, sound-deadening floor & engine compartment materials
Seating, seven passenger seat configuration
Seats, 8-way power adjuster front driver side
Steering column, tilt wheel & telescopic
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped -inc: wood accents & audio controls
Sunshades, driver & front passenger, illuminated covered mirrors
2,930 kg (6,459 Lbs)
Brake system, power, 4-wheel disc, and ABS with panic brake assist
Suspension system, 4-wheel independent
Bluetooth for phone -inc: microphone, voice recognition & controls
1st, 2nd & 3rd row head curtain side impact airbags
Rearview camera -inc: camera display integrated into rearview mirror
Seatbelts, front seat belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors & shoulder belt height adjusters
CXL1 Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

