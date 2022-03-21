Menu
2011 Buick LaCrosse

173,720 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2011 Buick LaCrosse

2011 Buick LaCrosse

CXS A/C & Heated Leather Seats! Navigation! Blind Spot Assist!

2011 Buick LaCrosse

CXS A/C & Heated Leather Seats! Navigation! Blind Spot Assist!

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

173,720KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8674499
  Stock #: BT1864
  VIN: 1G4GE5GD0BF240165

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 173,720 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Buick LaCrosse CXS $10,995 Plus Tax 3.6L 6 CYL VIN#: 1G4GE5GD0BF240165 173,720 Km, FWD, Backup Camera, Leather Heated & A/C front Seats, Blind Spot Assist, Seat Memory, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, Dual Sun Roof, Cruise Control, Air, Tilt, Pwr Win/Locks, Bluetooth, USB & AUX Port & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call Tait @ 306-716-9302 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

