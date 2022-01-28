Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Cadillac CTS

106,410 KM

Details Description Features

$21,378

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,378

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller
2011 Cadillac CTS

2011 Cadillac CTS

AWD - LEATHER - HEATED/ COOLED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Cadillac CTS

AWD - LEATHER - HEATED/ COOLED SEATS

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 8240613
  2. 8240613
  3. 8240613
  4. 8240613
  5. 8240613
  6. 8240613
  7. 8240613
  8. 8240613
  9. 8240613
  10. 8240613
  11. 8240613
  12. 8240613
  13. 8240613
  14. 8240613
  15. 8240613
  16. 8240613
  17. 8240613
  18. 8240613
Contact Seller

$21,378

+ taxes & licensing

106,410KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8240613
  • Stock #: 133560
  • VIN: 1G6DS1ED6B0133560

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 133560
  • Mileage 106,410 KM

Vehicle Description


Heated/ Cooled Front Leather Seats

Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Reverse Camera

Parking Sensors

Moonroof

Bose Premium Audio

Auxiliary/ USB Input

GPS Navigation

Memory Seat Settings

Power Tilt and Telescopic Wheel

Power Drivers Seat w/ Power Lumbar

Power Passenger Seat

Power Windows

Power Mirrors

Power Locks

Remote Keyless Entry

Dual Zone Climate Controls

Rear Air and Heat

Air Conditioning

Automatic Climate Control

Cruise Control

Garage Opener

Privacy Glass

Fog Lights

Traction and Stability Control

3.6L - 6 Cylinder Engine

Automatic Transmission



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

2010 Toyota Tundra S...
 111,977 KM
$31,425 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Cherokee T...
 156,680 KM
$24,062 + tax & lic
2014 Ford E150 Comme...
 155,800 KM
$21,931 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory