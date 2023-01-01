Menu
2011 Cadillac SRX

215,622 KM

Details Description Features

$13,824

+ tax & licensing
$13,824

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Luxury Collection - AWD - LOCAL VEHICLE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$13,824

+ taxes & licensing

215,622KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9907799
  • Stock #: 525275
  • VIN: 3GYFNDEY0BS525275

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 215,622 KM

Vehicle Description

More Photos and Information Coming Soon!!!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Sunroof
Rear Defrost

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

