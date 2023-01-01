$13,824+ tax & licensing
$13,824
+ taxes & licensing
2011 Cadillac SRX
Luxury Collection - AWD - LOCAL VEHICLE
Location
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
215,622KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9907799
- Stock #: 525275
- VIN: 3GYFNDEY0BS525275
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 215,622 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Trim
Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2