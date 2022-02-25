2011 Chevrolet Colorado

$17,995 + taxes & licensing 1 3 3 , 0 8 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8297064

8297064 Stock #: BP1678C

BP1678C VIN: 1GCJTDFE2B8102720

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 5-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 133,080 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.