2011 Chevrolet Colorado

133,080 KM

Details

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2011 Chevrolet Colorado

2011 Chevrolet Colorado

LT

2011 Chevrolet Colorado

LT

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

133,080KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8297064
  • Stock #: BP1678C
  • VIN: 1GCJTDFE2B8102720

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 133,080 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT $16,995 Plus Tax
3.7 L, 5 CYL, VIN# 1GCJTDFE2B8102720
133080 Km, 4X4, Extended Cab, Air. Super lower km and runs and drives awesome.
FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!...

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4x4
4 Speed Automatic

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

