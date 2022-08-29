Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

186,671 KM

Details Description Features

$9,868

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,868

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Cruze

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

LS+ w/1SB

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

LS+ w/1SB

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

Contact Seller

$9,868

+ taxes & licensing

186,671KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9293071
  • Stock #: F6423C

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 186,671 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact Sedan, 4dr Sdn LS+ w/1SB, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas Inline 4-cylinder 1.8L/110

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
ENGINE 1.8L 4 CYL MFI DOHC (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dodge City Auto

2011 Chevrolet Cruze...
 186,671 KM
$9,868 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Equin...
 75,618 KM
$32,800 + tax & lic
2013 Fiat 500 Sport ...
 46,582 KM
$13,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

Call Dealer

888-350-XXXX

(click to show)

888-350-1594

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory