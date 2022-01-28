$14,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-242-1777
2011 Chevrolet Equinox
2LT AWD, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA & MUCH MORE
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
- Listing ID: 8245512
- Stock #: BP1682C
- VIN: 2CNFLNEC9B6219238
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 106,424 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Chevrolet Equinox 2LT $13,995 Plus Tax
2.4 L, 4 CYL, VIN# 2CNFLNEC9B6219238
106,424 Km, AWD, 6 speed Automatic, Remote Start, Heated Front Seats,, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Air, Tilt, Pwr Win/L , AUX & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!..
Vehicle Features
