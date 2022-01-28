Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

106,424 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Equinox

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

2LT AWD, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA & MUCH MORE

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

2LT AWD, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA & MUCH MORE

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

  1. 8245512
  2. 8245512
  3. 8245512
  4. 8245512
  5. 8245512
  6. 8245512
  7. 8245512
  8. 8245512
  9. 8245512
  10. 8245512
  11. 8245512
  12. 8245512
  13. 8245512
  14. 8245512
  15. 8245512
  16. 8245512
  17. 8245512
  18. 8245512
  19. 8245512
Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

106,424KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8245512
  • Stock #: BP1682C
  • VIN: 2CNFLNEC9B6219238

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 106,424 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Chevrolet Equinox 2LT $13,995 Plus Tax
2.4 L, 4 CYL, VIN# 2CNFLNEC9B6219238
106,424 Km, AWD, 6 speed Automatic, Remote Start, Heated Front Seats,, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Air, Tilt, Pwr Win/L , AUX & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!..

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Budget Auto Centre

2011 Chevrolet Equin...
 106,424 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2004 Ford F-150 XLT
 185,883 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 227,174 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic

Email Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory