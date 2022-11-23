$28,404+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Express
2500 Standard CARGO EXT - LOW KMS - EXCELLENT CONDITION
Saskatoon Auto Connection
824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1
306-373-8800 EXT.1
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9413509
- Stock #: 145757
- VIN: 1GCWGGBAXB1145757
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Cage Partition
Shelving
Tow Package
Traction and Stability Control
4.8L - 8 Cylinder Engine
280hp/ 295lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission
16" Alloy Wheels
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic
