2011 Chevrolet Express

0 KM

Details Description Features

$28,404

+ tax & licensing
$28,404

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2011 Chevrolet Express

2011 Chevrolet Express

2500 Standard CARGO EXT - LOW KMS - EXCELLENT CONDITION

2011 Chevrolet Express

2500 Standard CARGO EXT - LOW KMS - EXCELLENT CONDITION

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,404

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9413509
  Stock #: 145757
  VIN: 1GCWGGBAXB1145757

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description


Cage Partition

Shelving

Tow Package

Traction and Stability Control

4.8L - 8 Cylinder Engine

280hp/ 295lb-ft Torque

Automatic Transmission

16" Alloy Wheels



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

