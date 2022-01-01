Menu
2011 Chevrolet Malibu

117,169 KM

$9,995

$9,995

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2011 Chevrolet Malibu

2011 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

2011 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

$9,995

117,169KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8136940
  • Stock #: BP1644
  • VIN: 1G1ZD5EU2BF200567

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BP1644
  • Mileage 117,169 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Chevrolet Malibu LT $8,995 Plus Tax
2.4 L, 4 CYL, VIN# 1G1ZD5EU2BF200567
117,169 Km, 6 speed Automatic, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Air, Tilt, Pwr Win/L , AUX & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

