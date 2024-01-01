$16,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ CREW 4 X 4 ONLY 158K!
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ CREW 4 X 4 ONLY 158K!
Location
Mid City Auto Centre
1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1
306-242-1744
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
158,525KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3GCPKTE34BG142847
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # P42847
- Mileage 158,525 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Mid City Auto Centre
2018 Crestliner 220 RALLY DX 22' CRESTLINER 150 H 0 $52,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Fiesta TITANIUM Hatchback 188,092 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
2013 Mitsubishi RVR GT 4WD 148,254 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Email Mid City Auto Centre
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mid City Auto Centre
1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1
Call Dealer
306-242-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Mid City Auto Centre
306-242-1744
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500