Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

158,525 KM

Details

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ CREW 4 X 4 ONLY 158K!

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ CREW 4 X 4 ONLY 158K!

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

  1. 11879231
  2. 11879231
  3. 11879231
  4. 11879231
  5. 11879231
  6. 11879231
  7. 11879231
  8. 11879231
  9. 11879231
  10. 11879231
  11. 11879231
  12. 11879231
  13. 11879231
  14. 11879231
  15. 11879231
  16. 11879231
  17. 11879231
  18. 11879231
  19. 11879231
  20. 11879231
  21. 11879231
Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
158,525KM
VIN 3GCPKTE34BG142847

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # P42847
  • Mileage 158,525 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mid City Auto Centre

Used 2018 Crestliner 220 RALLY DX 22' CRESTLINER 150 H for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2018 Crestliner 220 RALLY DX 22' CRESTLINER 150 H 0 $52,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Fiesta TITANIUM Hatchback for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2013 Ford Fiesta TITANIUM Hatchback 188,092 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Mitsubishi RVR GT 4WD for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2013 Mitsubishi RVR GT 4WD 148,254 KM $11,995 + tax & lic

Email Mid City Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1744

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid City Auto Centre

306-242-1744

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500