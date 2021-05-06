Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

328,650 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

  1. 7072006
  2. 7072006
  3. 7072006
  4. 7072006
  5. 7072006
  6. 7072006
  7. 7072006
  8. 7072006
  9. 7072006
  10. 7072006
  11. 7072006
  12. 7072006
  13. 7072006
  14. 7072006
  15. 7072006
  16. 7072006
  17. 7072006
Contact Seller

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

328,650KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7072006
  • Stock #: BP1306
  • VIN: 1GCNKPEA4BZ150086

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BP1306
  • Mileage 328,650 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Regular Cab $8995 Plus

4.8L 8Cyl VIN# 1GCNKPEA4BZ150086
328,650 km, 4X4, Cruse Control , 6.6 Ft Box, A/C & More.
FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle?
Are you worried about the down payment?
We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056
Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3
Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!.....

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
Tachometer
4x4
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Budget Auto Centre

2012 Chevrolet Impal...
 195,607 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2007 Chevrolet Impal...
 289,936 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Challenge...
 181,390 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic

Email Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory