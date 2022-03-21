Menu
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

353,916 KM

Details Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid City Auto Centre

306-242-1744

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT CREW CAB 4 X 4

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT CREW CAB 4 X 4

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

353,916KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8669498
  Stock #: P28604
  VIN: 3GCPKSE37BG328604

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # P28604
  • Mileage 353,916 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

