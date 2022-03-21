$8,995+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT CREW CAB 4 X 4
Location
1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1
353,916KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8669498
- Stock #: P28604
- VIN: 3GCPKSE37BG328604
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Requires Subscription
