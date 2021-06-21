Menu
2011 Dodge Durango

184,854 KM

$12,900

$12,900

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

306-242-2323

2011 Dodge Durango

2011 Dodge Durango

Citadel AWD, 7Pass.,Leather, Bluetooth

2011 Dodge Durango

Citadel AWD, 7Pass.,Leather, Bluetooth

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2

306-242-2323

$12,900

184,854KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7445903
  VIN: 1D4SE5GT7BC699123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 184,854 KM

Vehicle Description

V8 AWD with Leather, Sunroof, DVD, Bluetooth, heated steering wheel, rear air and heat, heated seats, air, tilt, cruise, power windows, locks and more. Can be seen at 1633 Idylwyld Dr. Mon.-Sat 9-5:00. Call 306-242-2323 or text for more info. 306-280-5523

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Luggage Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Running Boards
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
High intensity discharge headlights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Traction Control System
Anti Lock Brakes
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Controls
Cruise Control
remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
dvd player
Bluetooth
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Sunroof
Navigation System
Power Lift Gates
Subwoofer
Cargo Area Cover
Front air dam
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Front Cooled Seat
Front Power Memory Seat
Front Power Lumbar Support
Power Trunk Lid
Second Row Heated Seat
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Tiedowns
AUXILLARY 12V OUTLET
Standard Seating: 7
Anti Start Theft
Bench Seats Split

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2

306-242-2323

306-280-5523
