2011 Dodge Journey

R/T

2011 Dodge Journey

R/T

Location

Full Throttle Sports and Leisure

1025 Brighton Boulevard, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1P3

306-244-7878

$10,497

+ taxes & licensing

  • 154,026KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4798701
  • Stock #: FT1014
  • VIN: 3D4PH6FG1BT527455
Exterior Colour
Mango Tango Pearl (Orange)
Interior Colour
Black Interior (HLX9)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

2011 Dodge Journey R/T! Awesome 7 passenger all wheel drive SUV! Powered by the 3.6l V6 which provides great fuel economy and good amount of power. Is equipped with back up camera, heated seats, Bluetooth, and much more! Tires are in exellent condition as well. Comes mechanically inspected, detailed and with CarFax to insure you are getting an awesome vehicle!

All listed prices are before GST & Sask PST. No Doc Fees!
Has this piqued your interest? Good. Get on the phone and give Full Throttle a call at (306)244-7878 today or stop by and see us at 1025 Brighton Boulevard in Saskatoon. Want to keep looking? Thats alright. Check our out full range of great pre-owned vehicles online at: https://fullthrottlesportsandleisure.com/saskatoon-inventory/.
Follow us on Facebook for exclusive updates and deals!

Full Throttle finances! Automobiles under Seven Years Old, under 200,000km can qualify for great finance rates, on approved credit. RVs and Leisurecraft from ten years and up. Inquire today!

Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Oil Cooler
Safety
  • Brake Assist
  • Fog Lamps
  • Automatic Headlamps
  • Dual-note horn
  • 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
  • Driver knee-bolster air bag
Convenience
  • ILLUMINATED CUPHOLDERS
  • Overhead Console
  • Compact Spare Tire
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Assist Handles
  • Driver/Passenger Lower LED Lamps
  • Remote Start System
  • Glove Box Lamp
  • Front/rear floor mats
  • Halogen Quad Headlamps
  • Instrument cluster w/tachometer
  • Rear wiper w/washer
  • Floor console w/armrest
  • Premium instrument cluster display
Security
  • SECURITY ALARM
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Removable short mast antenna
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • Tinted windshield
Suspension
  • Performance Suspension
Trim
  • Leather-wrapped shift knob
  • Bright grille
Comfort
  • 2nd row in-floor storage bins
  • Passenger seat cushion storage bin
Additional Features
  • Cargo Net
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Dual Bright Exhaust Tips
  • Tip Start
  • Cargo Compartment Cover
  • Interior Observation Mirror
  • Sunscreen Glass
  • Door sill scuff pads
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel
  • Tilt/telescopic steering column
  • Liftgate flood lamp
  • 525 CCA maintenance-free battery
  • Floor carpeting
  • Instrument panel cooler
  • 160-amp alternator
  • Cargo tie down loops
  • Trailer Sway Damping
  • Bright door handles
  • active head restraints
  • Front height adjustable shoulder belts
  • Portable Rechargeable Trouble Light
  • Rear door child protection locks
  • Body-colour mirrors
  • Premium Instrument Cluster
  • Autostick Automatic Transmission
  • Pwr heated fold-away mirrors
  • Advanced multi-stage front airbags -inc: front passenger occupant sensor
  • Electronic roll mitigation
  • Supplemental front side airbags
  • Supplemental front/rear side-curtain airbags
  • Dual visors w/illuminated mirrors
  • Vehicle info centre
  • Bright Side Roof Rails
  • P225/55R19 all-season touring BSW tires
  • LED tail lamps
  • Passenger fold-flat seat
  • 240-km/h speedometer
  • Body-colour sill
  • Headlamps off time delay
  • 6-way pwr driver adjust
  • Rear reclining fold-flat seat
  • Pwr windows w/1-touch up & down
  • Auto-dimming rear view mirror w/microphone
  • Pwr 4-way driver lumbar adjust
  • Performance body colour fascias
  • Cora tire pressure monitoring system
  • 3.6L V6 VVT ENGINE
  • 368-Watt Amplifier
  • Child seat anchor system, LATCH ready
  • Trip computer -inc: outside temp, compass
  • Performance pwr rack & pinion steering
  • (6) premium speakers w/subwoofer
  • 8.4" touch screen display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

