2011 Dodge Journey

Powertrain All Wheel Drive

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Oil Cooler Safety Brake Assist

Fog Lamps

Automatic Headlamps

Dual-note horn

4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes

Driver knee-bolster air bag Convenience ILLUMINATED CUPHOLDERS

Overhead Console

Compact Spare Tire

Universal Garage Door Opener

Variable Intermittent Wipers

Passenger Assist Handles

Driver/Passenger Lower LED Lamps

Remote Start System

Glove Box Lamp

Front/rear floor mats

Halogen Quad Headlamps

Instrument cluster w/tachometer

Rear wiper w/washer

Floor console w/armrest

Premium instrument cluster display Security SECURITY ALARM Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Removable short mast antenna Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Windows Rear Window Defroster

Tinted windshield Suspension Performance Suspension Trim Leather-wrapped shift knob

Bright grille Comfort 2nd row in-floor storage bins

Passenger seat cushion storage bin

Additional Features Cargo Net

SPEED CONTROL

Dual Bright Exhaust Tips

Tip Start

Cargo Compartment Cover

Interior Observation Mirror

Sunscreen Glass

Door sill scuff pads

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Tilt/telescopic steering column

Liftgate flood lamp

525 CCA maintenance-free battery

Floor carpeting

Instrument panel cooler

160-amp alternator

Cargo tie down loops

Trailer Sway Damping

Bright door handles

active head restraints

Front height adjustable shoulder belts

Portable Rechargeable Trouble Light

Rear door child protection locks

Body-colour mirrors

Premium Instrument Cluster

Autostick Automatic Transmission

Pwr heated fold-away mirrors

Advanced multi-stage front airbags -inc: front passenger occupant sensor

Electronic roll mitigation

Supplemental front side airbags

Supplemental front/rear side-curtain airbags

Dual visors w/illuminated mirrors

Vehicle info centre

Bright Side Roof Rails

P225/55R19 all-season touring BSW tires

LED tail lamps

Passenger fold-flat seat

240-km/h speedometer

Body-colour sill

Headlamps off time delay

6-way pwr driver adjust

Rear reclining fold-flat seat

Pwr windows w/1-touch up & down

Auto-dimming rear view mirror w/microphone

Pwr 4-way driver lumbar adjust

Performance body colour fascias

Cora tire pressure monitoring system

3.6L V6 VVT ENGINE

368-Watt Amplifier

Child seat anchor system, LATCH ready

Trip computer -inc: outside temp, compass

Performance pwr rack & pinion steering

(6) premium speakers w/subwoofer

8.4" touch screen display

