2011 Dodge Journey

226,032 KM

Details Description Features

$6,297

+ tax & licensing
$6,297

+ taxes & licensing

Full Throttle Sports and Leisure

306-244-7878

2011 Dodge Journey

2011 Dodge Journey

SXT

2011 Dodge Journey

SXT

Location

Full Throttle Sports and Leisure

1025 Brighton Boulevard, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1P3

306-244-7878

$6,297

+ taxes & licensing

226,032KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6946318
  Stock #: C9441
  VIN: 3D4PG5FG5BT549441

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # C9441
  • Mileage 226,032 KM

Vehicle Description

Consignment vehicle sale. No trades or trade-ins are able to be considered. This vehicle is being sold in current 'as is' condition, with no guarantees implied, per consignment sale policies.

2011 Dodge Journey SXT
Automatic
Front Wheel Drive
3.6L V6
226,036km Approx.
Engine Has Been Previously Replaced, Current Engine Has 140,000km Approx.

All listed prices are before GST & Saskatchewan PST.

Has this piqued your interest? Good. Get on the phone and give us at Full Throttle a call at (306)244-7878 today - or stop by and see us at 1025 Brighton Boulevard in Saskatoon. Want to keep looking? Thats alright. Check our out full range of great, pre-owned vehicles online at: https://fullthrottleautos.ca/saskatoon-inventory/

Finally, Full Throttle also means Full Service. We offer some of the lowest mechanic shop rates in the city on automobiles at $80/hour for our Journeymen mechanics! From regular maintenance to big jobs, we do it all. We are now proud to be offering Heavy Duty Mechanic services at $140/hour, truck, trailer, equipment, you name it!

Did we mention we sell all our available makes and sizes of tires at ultra-low wholesale prices? Thats right. Call (306)244-7878 to book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag

