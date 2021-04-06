2011 Dodge Journey

$6,297 + taxes & licensing 2 2 6 , 0 3 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6946318

6946318 Stock #: C9441

C9441 VIN: 3D4PG5FG5BT549441

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # C9441

Mileage 226,032 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Floor mats Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.