306-244-7878
1025 Brighton Boulevard, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1P3
Consignment vehicle sale. No trades or trade-ins are able to be considered. This vehicle is being sold in current 'as is' condition, with no guarantees implied, per consignment sale policies.
2011 Dodge Journey SXT
Automatic
Front Wheel Drive
3.6L V6
226,036km Approx.
Engine Has Been Previously Replaced, Current Engine Has 140,000km Approx.
All listed prices are before GST & Saskatchewan PST.
